With just enough players to field a team, the Baker girls soccer squad lost 8-2 Tuesday, March 9 to Riverside, evening the Bulldogs’ record at 1-1.
With just 11 players, Baker had no reserves, and that forced the coaching staff to rotate players into unfamiliar positions so they weren’t running quite as much.
“In order to compensate for where we knew we might be lacking, we switched up our initial formation we used in Saturday’s game (a 9-1 win at Nyssa), and we were moving people around to try and give them breaks,” assistant coach Christine Teegarden said.
Riverside took a 6-1 lead into halftime. Sophomore Brooklyn Jaca had Baker’s lone goal.
With a big deficit, Baker coaches reverted to their original lineup for the second half.
“We addressed a couple things that we were seeing which really are just breakdowns that happen when the team perceive that they are losing and there’s a little disheartening that happens,” Teegarden said.
Coaches also emphasized the importance of defense — and putting consistent pressure on the other team rather than trying to jab the ball away — and Teegarden said the Bulldogs improved in the second half.
She said she was impressed with junior Emrie Osborne.
“She (Emrie) said she never thought about defense that way, or using basketball defensive positioning, so suddenly our backline became way stronger,” Teegarden said.
Although Baker wasn’t able to rally, the Bulldogs did play the Pirates much more evenly, giving up just two goals and getting a goal from sophomore Sydnee Pierce.
“I am extremely proud to say the least, I am really excited to see their response and reminding them to trust their teammates and let them be responsible for their area,” Teegarden said.
Teegarden said she’s optimistic about the team’s future, both this season and in years to come. The Bulldogs have no seniors and just three juniors, with the bulk of the roster being freshmen and sophomores.
“It’s exciting thinking about the coming years, and just the potential that’s there,” Teegarden said.
After starting the season with consecutive road matches, the Bulldogs will play three straight at the Baker Sports Complex.
Baker played La Grande on Wednesday.
Next week the Bulldogs will take on Ontario at 4 p.m. on Monday, March 15, followed by a match against Four Rivers, Idaho, on Tuesday, March 16, at 5 p.m.
