Just a week ago, in the midst of the district tennis tournament, Baker junior Sarah Plummer wasn’t anticipating heading to the state tournament.
But then she finished second in the girls singles.
“It was exciting, I wasn’t expecting to go to state, and I actually didn’t realize I qualified until after I played the match that qualified me,” Plummer said. “I didn’t realize the top two went, so that was really exciting to find out.”
Plummer, the lone Baker player to qualify for the state tournament, headed to Roseburg for the event, which started Monday, May 17.
Baker coach Amy Younger said she was impressed with Plummer’s composure during her first trip to state.
“She was very poised, very happy, as relaxed as she could be. You wouldn’t have noticed any stress in her, she held herself very well,” Younger said.
In the first round, Plummer played Patricia Dougherty, a freshman from Klamath Union who went on to win the singles championship.
Although Dougherty beat Plummer 6-0, 6-0, Younger said Plummer played well.
“She was able to return good hard serves, and had a couple of rallies,” Younger said.
Plummer said Dougherty is an impressive player.
“Probably the shorter shots were the best, but she (Dougherty) definitely liked her ground strokes,” Plummer said.
“I was just happy to get the experience, and play against someone that played that well, because I haven’t really played against someone with that skill,” Plummer said.
Younger is excited to see Plummer continue to grow from this condensed season, and is excited to see her return for her senior season in the spring of 2022.
Younger also hopes that Plummer’s achievement will inspire her teammates.
“I am hoping she can light a little fire in some of the kids,” Younger said.
Plummer is already ready for next season.
“I loved the entire season this year, it was really exciting,” she said. “Hopefully I’ll be able to go back (to state).”
