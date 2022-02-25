620132388e9c4.image.jpg
Buy Now

Baker’s Sarah Plummer, bottom, shown here earlier this season, competed in the state tournament on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, with teammate Sheylin Karolski.

 Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald, File

CULVER — Baker wrestlers Sarah Plummer and Sheylin Karolski competed in the state tournament on Thursday, Feb. 24, at Culver High School.

Both Baker wrestlers lost their two matches.

Plummer, a senior, wrestled top-seeded Averie Stockwell of Thurston in her first match at 145 pounds, losing by fall.

In a consolation bracket match, Plummer lost by fall to Icela Sanchez Rodriguez of North Salem.

Plummer ended the season with a 16-9 match record.

Karolski, a freshman seeded fourth at 170 pounds, lost by fall to Jasmine Lopez of Woodburn in her first match.

In a consolation match, Karolski lost by fall to Kami Hart of Sweet Home.

Karolski finished the season with an 8-17 record.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.