Baker junior Sarah Plummer will represent the Bulldogs at the state tennis tournament next week at the Umpqua Tennis Center in Roseburg.
Plummer, Baker’s lone girls singles player, finished second in the district tournament Thursday, May 13 at the Ash Grove Courts in Baker City.
“I’m proud of how hard she works to improve every day at practice,” Baker coach Amy Younger said of Plummer. “I’m very pleased with her ability to adapt, learn, and try to implement stuff we talked about while practicing.”
Plummer beat La Grande’s Breena Bushman 6-0, 6-1 in the first round, and Ontario’s Emma Navarrette 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals. In the district championship match, Plummer lost 7-6, 6-4 to La Grande’s Presley Justice.
Plummer said that when the season started she didn't even expect there would be a state tournament.
She learned about it just a week or so before districts.
"I actually didn't really expect to qualify," Plummer said.
In girls doubles, Baker’s team of freshman Tristen Tritt and sophomore Riley Shaw won their first-round match but lost in the semifinals.
In boys action, Baker singles players Karsten Cikanek and Lincoln Nemec lost in the first round, as did the doubles teams of Weston Downing and Noah Lien, and Davis Macias and Austin Hays.
“The overall efforts of the team were fantastic, they played and tried hard and as a coach that’s all I can ask for,” Younger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.