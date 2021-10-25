Dallee Bingham (15) spikes the ball against Cove during the Old Oregon League District Tournament at Baker High School on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. The Joseph Eagles beat Powder 3-2 in the championship match. Powder will play host to Ione/Arlington on Wednesday, Oct. 27 in a Class 1A playoff match.
It was a very competitive day of volleyball at the Old Oregon League district tournament, with the Joseph Eagles taking first overall on Saturday, Oct. 23 in the Baker High School gym.
Joseph edged Powder Valley in five hard-fought sets, winning 26-24, 25-14, 20-25, 20-25 and 15-13.
Powder Valley advanced to the championship by sweeping Cove earlier in the day. Joseph beat Imbler in the first round.
From the start, the match was neck and neck. It took extra points for the Eagles to take a narrow advantage in the first set, while the team cruised to win the second set.
Powder Valley showed great resilience, bouncing back in the following two sets. Joseph led 13-12 in the second set, but the Badgers came back to win 25-20. A narrow 25-20 victory set the stage for a crucial fifth set to determine the tournament champions.
In the fifth set, the Eagles scored five unanswered points to pull ahead. Joseph won the set 15-13 to take the title.
Both teams have qualified for the Class 1A playoffs.
Powder Valley, with a season record of 23-9, will play host to Ione/Arlington on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.