Josh Cobb could be describing a mythical beast rather than a football team when he talks about the Lost River Raiders.
“Big.”
“Solid.”
“Stout.”
But then Cobb’s adjectives wouldn’t be inappropriate if applied to his own team, the Powder Valley Badgers.
These two Class 1A powers will collide Saturday, Nov. 19 at 4:30 p.m. at Caldera High School in Bend with a berth in the state championship game at stake.
Also on the line is Powder Valley’s perfect record.
The Badgers, seeded second in the playoffs, are 10-0.
Lost River, from Merrill in Klamath County, is 9-1 and seeded third.
“Just like it’s supposed to be — the number two and number three ranked teams,” Cobb said.
The Badgers, which lost 46-38 to Adrian in the 2021 state championship game, advanced to the semifinal round for the second straight year by routing Cove 46-8 on Nov. 11 at North Powder.
Lost River, meanwhile, dominated Adrian 44-8 in a quarterfinal game Nov. 12.
Adrian is one of two opponents that Lost River and Powder Valley have in common this season.
The Raiders beat Adrian twice — the first win was 44-28 in their season-opener on Sept. 2. Cobb said Lost River was missing one of its top players in that game due to injury.
Powder Valley romped over the Antelopes, 46-14, on Oct. 21.
The other common foe is Camas Valley.
Powder Valley beat Camas Valley in the Badgers’ first game, 40-36 on Sept. 2.
Lost River blanked Camas Valley, 54-0, on Oct. 7.
The Raiders’ one loss this season, 42-36, was at St. Paul on Sept. 17. Lost River hasn’t yielded more than 8 points in a game since, winning seven straight games, two in shutouts.
Cobb said Lost River poses a more daunting challenge than the Badgers’ other opponents.
“We cannot compare them to anybody we’ve played yet,” he said. “It’s going to take four quarters of good football.”
Cobb said the Raiders employ a power running game that they’ll stick with so long as it works.
“They like to run it in your face,” he said.
The Badgers, too, rely heavily on their running attack, led by senior quarterback Cole Martin and sophomore tailback Tucker Martin.
Cole Martin rushed for 253 yards and three touchdowns as the Badgers piled up more than 300 yards on the ground in the quarterfinal rout of Cove.
“We play old school, fundamental, hard football,” Cobb said.
After the heartbreaking loss to Adrian in last year’s title game, and the loss of several key seniors, Cobb said he’s gratified that the Badgers are once again competing for a championship.
“I feel very good about being in back to back semifinals,” he said. “I’ll feel even better if we make it back to the championship.”
