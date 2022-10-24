NORTH POWDER — This time the Powder Valley Badgers football team didn’t need to worry about a comeback.
They had to worry about trying to stay dry.
But no comeback.
On the first rainy evening of the season, the Badgers made an emphatic statement with a 46-14 rout of rival Adrian at North Powder on Senior Night.
The win, which kept the Badgers unbeaten at 8-0, avenged a pair of losses to the Antelopes last fall. Adrian beat the Badgers 38-0 in a regular season game, then rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Powder Valley 46-38 in a thrilling Class 1A state title game at Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium.
“Unlike last year’s match up, this time Powder came out on top,” Badgers assistant coach Dan Townsend said. “It’s fun any time you get to play a team the caliber of Adrian. They have one of the best programs in the state, and any time you can beat a team like that, it’s special.”
The Badgers started fast, as sophomore running back Tucker Martin scored a touchdown just 16 seconds into the game. The 2-point conversion gave Powder an 8-0 lead.
But it was competitive early, as Adrian, which came into the game 6-1, answered with a touchdown. The conversion try failed and the Badgers still led 8-6. Senior quarterback Cole Martin then went 85 yards on the soggy turf for another score, and the Badgers led 14-6.
The Antelopes wouldn’t get to the end zone again until late in the fourth quarter, and by then the game had long since been decided.
The Badgers, fittingly on such a damp night, did most of their damage on the ground, amassing more than 400 yards rushing.
Cole Martin gained 285 yards on 21 carries and had four touchdowns.
Tucker Martin had 113 yards on 12 carries and one score.
“Once again the team was led by our guys up front,” Townsend said. “Caleb Kerns, Logan Profitt and Cade Lind dominated all night long. Cole Martin and Tucker Martin were the recipients of those huge holes up front. It was a lot of fun to watch.”
After establishing the running game, Powder head coach Josh Cobb let Cole Martin exercise his arm, too.
Martin completed 3 of 6 passes for 100 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown strike to fellow senior Jackson Chandler.
“Jackson worked hard all game getting open and working down field,” Townsend said.
“Offensively it just seemed like everything was clicking,” Cobb said. “Great blocking up front, and playmakers making huge plays.”
A key stanza came late in the first half, when Powder followed a touchdown by recovering an onside kick, which led to a second touchdown. The two scores within a minute boosted the Badgers’ lead to 30-6 at halftime.
For all the offensive accomplishments, it was Powder’s defense responsible for making sure Adrian didn’t replicate its rally from the 2021 championship game. The Badgers never let the Antelopes get up to speed.
Cobb credited defensive coordinator Riley Martin.
“His defensive scheme was right on for the game,” Cobb said. “He did a great job in making sure we were prepared defensively.”
Tucker Martin had 17 tackles, and Cole Martin had 16 stops. Cole Martin was assigned to shadow Adrian’s Jace Martin, one of the state’s top running backs. Jace Martin had one of Adrian’s two touchdowns.
But as with Powder’s powerful rushing attack, the defense was keyed by the line, Townsend said.
“The true heroes on the defense was the guys up front, Cade Lind, Braxton Golar, Colt Cobb. They were responsible for five sacks and three fumbles. Lizandro Rodriguez also had a big day on defense with three pass breakups and seven tackles.”
Prior to kickoff Friday, the Badgers honored seniors Jackson Chandler, Cole Martin, Cooper Secl, Colt Cobb, Cade Lind, Braxton Golar and Logan Profitt.
The Badgers, who had already clinched a playoff berth, finish their regular season by traveling to Pilot Rock on Thursday, Oct. 27. The Rockets are winless this season.
Powder Valley is in a good position to earn a first-round bye in the playoffs and get a home game on Nov. 11, as one of the top four ranked teams. The Badgers are ranked third. Rankings will be frozen Oct. 29.
