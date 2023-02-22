DJ Bingham.jpg

Powder Valley's DJ Bingham, right, prepares to take a shot against Imbler on Feb. 3, 2023. Teammate Sky Nesser is in the foreground. The Badgers beat North Lake/Paisley 24-22 in a first-round playoff game on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

NORTH POWDER — With their season on the line, the Powder Valley Badgers overcame a slow start with a dominant third quarter to beat North Lake/Paisley 24-22 in a Class 1A girls playoff basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 21 in North Powder.

The Badgers, who improved to 19-7, will travel to Molalla on Friday, Feb. 24 to play Country Christian at 6 p.m. with a berth in the state tournament at stake.

