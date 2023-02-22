Powder Valley's DJ Bingham, right, prepares to take a shot against Imbler on Feb. 3, 2023. Teammate Sky Nesser is in the foreground. The Badgers beat North Lake/Paisley 24-22 in a first-round playoff game on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
NORTH POWDER — With their season on the line, the Powder Valley Badgers overcame a slow start with a dominant third quarter to beat North Lake/Paisley 24-22 in a Class 1A girls playoff basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 21 in North Powder.
The Badgers, who improved to 19-7, will travel to Molalla on Friday, Feb. 24 to play Country Christian at 6 p.m. with a berth in the state tournament at stake.
Powder Valley, which has won 11 of its past 12 games, is seeded 12th in the playoffs. Country Christian, 20-7, is the fifth seed. The Cougars advanced to the second round with a 71-41 win over Crosshill Christian on Tuesday.
Friday’s winner moves on to the state tournament March 1-4 at Baker High School.
If the Badgers win they would play in a state quarterfinal game on Wednesday, March 1 at 3:15 against the winner of Friday’s playoff game between Bonanza and Nixyaawii.
Tuesday at North Powder, the Badgers trailed 13-12 at halftime.
“We just had a hard time getting going last night,” Powder coach Allen Bingham said on Wednesday morning.
But the Badgers rallied in the third quarter, outscoring North Lake/Paisley 6-0 in the period to lead 18-13 entering the final quarter.
Powder then turned back a North Lake/Paisley rally in the fourth quarter.
“We had a really good second half defensively,” Bingham said.
DJ Bingham led the Badgers with eight points and 12 rebounds. Jacey Anderson had six points and nine rebounds.
Allen Bingham said the Badgers are excited about Friday’s game at Country Christian and the chance to return to the state tournament.
“It’ll be fun,” he said. “The kids are looking forward to it.”
Prairie City/Burnt River also advanced to the second round after beating Sherman 58-35 on Tuesday.
The Panthers will travel to St. Paul for a second-round playoff game Friday. The time hasn’t been set.
