Allen Bingham was excited to see what his Powder Valley girls basketball team could do at the Class 1A state tournament this week in Baker High School.
And for about 28 minutes Friday night, Feb. 24 at Molalla, it looked as though he, and the rest of the Badgers, would find out.
But a late rally by Country Christian spoiled Powder’s plans with a 55-52 win in a playoff game.
“I was really disappointed we didn’t get to Baker,” Bingham said. “I thought the girls deserved it. I thought this was the best game we have played this season.”
But the Badgers couldn’t quite overcome the performance of Country Christian senior Annie Bafford.
Bafford scored 32 of Country Christian’s 55 points, including 15 of 20 from the free throw line. Bafford made six of eight free throws in the decisive final quarter, as the Cougars outscored Powder Valley 18-10.
“She’s really talented,” Bingham said of Bafford.
Unlike several recent games, the Badgers started fast.
Powder Valley, playing in front of Country Christian’s loud home crowd, led 14-12 after the first quarter and 26-24 at halftime.
The Badgers increased the lead to 42-37 entering the final period.
Country Christian took the lead with about 4 minutes left, and the game was back and forth the rest of the way.
Bingham said the Badgers had a good look at a 3-pointer in the final seconds, but the shot just missed.
“I was really proud of the girls,” Bingham said. “I just thought we played really well.”
Junior Tyler Gressley, who comes off the bench, led the Badgers with 12 points, including three 3-pointers.
“She had a really good night,” Bingham said.
Powder Valley had excellent scoring balance.
Jodi Bingham had nine points, DJ Bingham had eight, and Ayla Bingham, Jacey Anderson and Madysen Leggett had seven each.
The Badgers had four 3-pointers to the Cougars’ one, but Country Christian had an advantage at the free throw line, making 18 of 33 to Powder’s 12 of 22.
Allen Bingham said the Badgers tried multiple defenses to try to contain Bafford, and the Badgers forced several turnovers with their full-court press.
But Bafford’s ability to draw fouls made it difficult, he said.
Powder Valley finished the season with a 19-8 record. The Badgers finished strong, winning 13 of their final 16 games.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.