Several local athletes have qualified for the Class 1A state track and field championships Thursday, May 19, and Friday, May 20, at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus in Eugene.
In team results, the Powder Valley boys finished second at the District 4 meet on Friday, May 13, at Baker High School. Pine Eagle was eighth and Huntington 10th.
In the girls meet, Powder Valley was fifth, Pine Eagle eighth and Huntington 12th.
Powder Valley competitors who qualified for the state championships:
Boys
• Kaden Krieger: 400, 300 hurdles, 110 hurdles, high jump
• Reece Dixon: 100, 200, long jump, triple jump
• Jackson Chandler: 400
• Logan Profitt: discus
Girls
• Ayla Bingham, 200, long jump
• Dallee Bingham, javelin
• Jacey Anderson, high jump
Pine Eagle athletes who qualified:
Boys
• Caleb Brown, 800 and 3,000
• Cooper Gover, 800
• 4x400 relay (Reid Davis, Cooper Gover, Caleb Brown, Cole Morgan)
Girls
• Ella Randall, shot put
Class 1A Special District 4 championships
Individual results
Girls
100
Ayla Bingham (PV), 4th, 13.79; Taylor Cochell (PE), 11th, 14.56; Jaycee Gray (PV), 12th, 14.67; Colleen Carlsen (H), 15th, 15.03; Jodi Bingham (PV), 16th, 16.07; Evie Davis (PE), 19th, 16.57; Alex Dewey (H), 20th, 17.02
200
Ayla Bingham (PV), 4th, 28.61; Colleen Carlsen (H), 12th, 31.23; Evie Davis (PE), 16th, 33.62; Emma Annis (PE), 19th, 34.07
400
Hadley Wallace (PV), 9th, 1:24.02
100 hurdles
Natalia Mathes (H), 5th, 21.16
4x100 relay
Pine Eagle, 6th, 1:02.99 (Emma Annis, Evie Davis, Taylor Coches, Ella Randall)
4x400 relay
Powder Valley, 4th, 4:50.75 (Ayla Bingham, Jodi Bingham, Jaycee Gray, Maddy Leggett)
Shot put
Ella Randall (PE), 1st, 35-1.5; Abby Cox (PV), 6th, 28-1
Discus
Nevaeh Schuldt (PV), 8th, 78-11; Colleen Carlsen (H), 9th, 70-4
Javelin
Dallee Bingham (PV), 3rd, 101-10.5; Ella Randall (PE), 6th, 86-4
High jump
Jacey Anderson (PV), 3rd, 4-6; Natalia Mathes (H), 6th, 4-0
Long jump
Ayla Bingham (PV), 1st, 16-3.25; Jaycee Gray (PV), 6th, 14-2.75; Taylor Cochell (PE), 8th, 13-9.75
Triple jump
Taylor Cochell (PE), 5th, 27-8
Boys
100
Reece Dixon (PV), 3rd, 11.46; Cole Morgan (PE), 5th, 12.21; Damion Klosky (H), 9th, 12.72; Tom Gregg (PV), 11th, 12.75; Reid Davis (PE), 12th, 12.89; James Denson (PE), 15th, 13.05; Colton Mathews (H), 16th, 13.05; Bailey Hicks (H), 22nd, 13.40; Orrin Cobb (PV), 23rd, 13.86
200
Reece Dixon (PV), 3rd, 23.56; Jackson Chandler (PV), 6th, 24.29; James Denson (PE), 12th, 26.40; Giovanni Cartwright (PE), 19th, 28.15; Orrin Cobb (PV), 21st, 28.85; Danny Phan (H), 23rd, 29.37; Kaiden Bass (PE), 24th, 29.76
400
Kaden Krieger (PV), 1st, 51.21; Jackson Chandler (PV), 2nd, 52.26; Trace Gover (PE), 8th, 58.98; Gabriel Brown (PE), 11th, 1:02.03; Alan Chokecharoenkiatti (H), 15th, 1:04.47
800
Caleb Brown (PE), 1st, 1:59.72; Cooper Gover (PE), 2nd, 2:02.24; Allen Bedolla (PV), 13th, 2:36.24; Alan Chokecharoenkiatti (H), 14th, 2:37.12
1,500
Hunter Bingham (PV), 6th, 4:42.30; Gabriel Brown (PE), 10th, 5:06.34; Allen Bedolla (PV), 13th, 5:28.63
3,000
Caleb Brown (PE), 2nd, 9:35.83
110 hurdles
Kaden Krieger (PV), 1st, 17.07; Aman Tilenbaev (H), 4th, 19.62; Casey Vaughan (PV), 8th, 21.22
300 hurdles
Kaden Krieger (PV), 1st, 40.63; Giovanni Cartwright (PE), 8th, 52.20
4x100 relay
Huntington, 5th, 48.74 (Aman Tilenbaev, Damion Klosky, Bryce Klosky, Colton Mathews); Pine Eagle, 7th, 54.25 (Kaiden Bass, Tyson Hunt, Giovanni Cartwright, Trace Gover)
4x400 relay
Pine Eagle, 2nd, 3:39.02 (Reid Davis, Cooper Gover, Caleb Brown, Cole Morgan); Powder Valley, 6th, 3:54.17 (Hunter Bingham, Jackson Chandler, Tom Gregg, Casey Vaughan)
Shot put
Logan Profitt (PV), 4th, 36-4; Caleb Kerns (PV), 8th, 33-4; Micah Shepard (H), 9th, 33-2.5
Discus
Logan Profitt (PV), 2nd, 114-6; Micah Shepard (H), 4th, 110-2; Aman Tilenbaev (H), 8th, 92-9
Javelin
Damion Klosky (H), 9th, 116-5
High jump
Kaden Krieger (PV), 3rd, 5-8; Colton Mathews (H), 7th, 5-4; Jonas Roman (H), 11th, 5-0
Long jump
Reece Dixon (PV), 1st, 20-2.75; Jackson Chandler (PV), 7th, 18-1; Colton Mathews (H), 9th, 17-8
Triple jump
Reece Dixon (PV), 4th, 40-11
