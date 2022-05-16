Several local athletes have qualified for the Class 1A state track and field championships Thursday, May 19, and Friday, May 20, at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus in Eugene.

In team results, the Powder Valley boys finished second at the District 4 meet on Friday, May 13, at Baker High School. Pine Eagle was eighth and Huntington 10th.

In the girls meet, Powder Valley was fifth, Pine Eagle eighth and Huntington 12th.

Powder Valley competitors who qualified for the state championships:

Boys

• Kaden Krieger: 400, 300 hurdles, 110 hurdles, high jump

• Reece Dixon: 100, 200, long jump, triple jump

• Jackson Chandler: 400

• Logan Profitt: discus

Girls

• Ayla Bingham, 200, long jump

• Dallee Bingham, javelin

• Jacey Anderson, high jump

Pine Eagle athletes who qualified:

Boys

• Caleb Brown, 800 and 3,000

• Cooper Gover, 800

• 4x400 relay (Reid Davis, Cooper Gover, Caleb Brown, Cole Morgan)

Girls

• Ella Randall, shot put

Class 1A Special District 4 championships

Individual results

Girls

100

Ayla Bingham (PV), 4th, 13.79; Taylor Cochell (PE), 11th, 14.56; Jaycee Gray (PV), 12th, 14.67; Colleen Carlsen (H), 15th, 15.03; Jodi Bingham (PV), 16th, 16.07; Evie Davis (PE), 19th, 16.57; Alex Dewey (H), 20th, 17.02

200

Ayla Bingham (PV), 4th, 28.61; Colleen Carlsen (H), 12th, 31.23; Evie Davis (PE), 16th, 33.62; Emma Annis (PE), 19th, 34.07

400

Hadley Wallace (PV), 9th, 1:24.02

100 hurdles

Natalia Mathes (H), 5th, 21.16

4x100 relay

Pine Eagle, 6th, 1:02.99 (Emma Annis, Evie Davis, Taylor Coches, Ella Randall)

4x400 relay

Powder Valley, 4th, 4:50.75 (Ayla Bingham, Jodi Bingham, Jaycee Gray, Maddy Leggett)

Shot put

Ella Randall (PE), 1st, 35-1.5; Abby Cox (PV), 6th, 28-1

Discus

Nevaeh Schuldt (PV), 8th, 78-11; Colleen Carlsen (H), 9th, 70-4

Javelin

Dallee Bingham (PV), 3rd, 101-10.5; Ella Randall (PE), 6th, 86-4

High jump

Jacey Anderson (PV), 3rd, 4-6; Natalia Mathes (H), 6th, 4-0

Long jump

Ayla Bingham (PV), 1st, 16-3.25; Jaycee Gray (PV), 6th, 14-2.75; Taylor Cochell (PE), 8th, 13-9.75

Triple jump

Taylor Cochell (PE), 5th, 27-8

Boys

100

Reece Dixon (PV), 3rd, 11.46; Cole Morgan (PE), 5th, 12.21; Damion Klosky (H), 9th, 12.72; Tom Gregg (PV), 11th, 12.75; Reid Davis (PE), 12th, 12.89; James Denson (PE), 15th, 13.05; Colton Mathews (H), 16th, 13.05; Bailey Hicks (H), 22nd, 13.40; Orrin Cobb (PV), 23rd, 13.86

200

Reece Dixon (PV), 3rd, 23.56; Jackson Chandler (PV), 6th, 24.29; James Denson (PE), 12th, 26.40; Giovanni Cartwright (PE), 19th, 28.15; Orrin Cobb (PV), 21st, 28.85; Danny Phan (H), 23rd, 29.37; Kaiden Bass (PE), 24th, 29.76

400

Kaden Krieger (PV), 1st, 51.21; Jackson Chandler (PV), 2nd, 52.26; Trace Gover (PE), 8th, 58.98; Gabriel Brown (PE), 11th, 1:02.03; Alan Chokecharoenkiatti (H), 15th, 1:04.47

800

Caleb Brown (PE), 1st, 1:59.72; Cooper Gover (PE), 2nd, 2:02.24; Allen Bedolla (PV), 13th, 2:36.24; Alan Chokecharoenkiatti (H), 14th, 2:37.12

1,500

Hunter Bingham (PV), 6th, 4:42.30; Gabriel Brown (PE), 10th, 5:06.34; Allen Bedolla (PV), 13th, 5:28.63

3,000

Caleb Brown (PE), 2nd, 9:35.83

110 hurdles

Kaden Krieger (PV), 1st, 17.07; Aman Tilenbaev (H), 4th, 19.62; Casey Vaughan (PV), 8th, 21.22

300 hurdles

Kaden Krieger (PV), 1st, 40.63; Giovanni Cartwright (PE), 8th, 52.20

4x100 relay

Huntington, 5th, 48.74 (Aman Tilenbaev, Damion Klosky, Bryce Klosky, Colton Mathews); Pine Eagle, 7th, 54.25 (Kaiden Bass, Tyson Hunt, Giovanni Cartwright, Trace Gover)

4x400 relay

Pine Eagle, 2nd, 3:39.02 (Reid Davis, Cooper Gover, Caleb Brown, Cole Morgan); Powder Valley, 6th, 3:54.17 (Hunter Bingham, Jackson Chandler, Tom Gregg, Casey Vaughan)

Shot put

Logan Profitt (PV), 4th, 36-4; Caleb Kerns (PV), 8th, 33-4; Micah Shepard (H), 9th, 33-2.5

Discus

Logan Profitt (PV), 2nd, 114-6; Micah Shepard (H), 4th, 110-2; Aman Tilenbaev (H), 8th, 92-9

Javelin

Damion Klosky (H), 9th, 116-5

High jump

Kaden Krieger (PV), 3rd, 5-8; Colton Mathews (H), 7th, 5-4; Jonas Roman (H), 11th, 5-0

Long jump

Reece Dixon (PV), 1st, 20-2.75; Jackson Chandler (PV), 7th, 18-1; Colton Mathews (H), 9th, 17-8

Triple jump

Reece Dixon (PV), 4th, 40-11

