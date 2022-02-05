The ball left Reece Dixon’s right hand, and when it swished through the net a couple seconds later the Powder Valley Badgers went from the agony of a bitter loss to the ecstasy of a landmark win.
The senior guard’s 3-pointer from the right wing with about 4 seconds left in the game elevated the Badgers to a 69-68 victory over Baker in a thrilling boys basketball game Saturday night, Feb. 5, in the Baker gym.
Baker, which had taken a 68-66 lead on a similarly dramatic basket and free throw by Paul Hobson with 12.7 seconds left, didn’t have time to get off a desperation shot.
Dixon and the Badgers gathered in the southeast corner of the gym for a raucous celebration with dozens of Powder Valley fans.
As Dixon shook hands and had his sweat-soaked back clapped by ecstatic Badger fans, he pondered the question of whether he had ever made a bigger shot.
“Not that I can think of,” he said with a grin.
Dixon said he didn’t expect to even try for a potential game winner.
After Hobson’s three-point play gave Baker the lead, Powder Valley coach Kyle Dixon called timeout with 8.7 seconds left.
Reece Dixon said the plan was to try to get the ball to senior post Kaden Krieger — a reasonable idea given that Krieger led all scorers with 30 points and dominated in the key for much of the game.
But with Krieger hemmed in, Dixon said he saw that he had enough space to get off a 3-pointer.
He said the shot felt good when it left his hands.
But he wasn’t sure it was going in.
“I was just hoping that it wouldn’t be that one inch short and bounce back to me,” Dixon said.
Baker coach Jebron Jones said a miscommunication on defense allowed Dixon a much more open look than Jones wanted.
“You never leave the (player with the) basketball," Jones said. “He was left wide open and he nailed the shot. Hats off to North Powder. They outworked us.”
Reece Dixon said the win for the Class 1A Badgers was especially satisfying coming against Baker, a Class 4A school who has won all the recent meetings between the two schools that are just 20 miles apart.
“It means a lot,” Dixon said. “We’re trying to prepare ourselves for the state playoffs and it’s big to play a great team like Baker. It’s the first time we’ve beaten them.”
Dixon’s clutch shot — the sort of shot kids dream about making while shooting baskets alone in a driveway on chilly nights — culminated a tense and close game that had the atmosphere of a state tournament contest.
The lead changed hands three times in the final 34.3 seconds.
With Baker leading 65-63, Powder’s Case Olson banked in a shot from the lane and was fouled with 34.3 seconds left. Olson made the free throw to give the Badgers a 66-65 lead.
On Baker’s ensuing possession, Isaiah Jones, who led the Bulldogs with 27 points, drove the lane and had the ball tipped out of bounds from behind. Baker retained possession with 14.1 seconds left.
On the inbounds play, Hobson broke free in the lane and Spike made a perfect inbounds pass. Hobson made the layin and was fouled. He swished the free throw to give Baker its last lead at 68-66 and set up Dixon's heroics.
The win was the ninth in a row for the Badgers, who are ranked first in Class 1A and improved to 18-1. Their lone loss was 80-75 to Adrian on Dec. 27 in a holiday tournament in the Baker gym.
Kyle Dixon said he was confident that Reece Dixon would make a play if Baker foiled the initial plan to get the ball to Krieger inside.
“Reece is really good at creating things,” Kyle Dixon said. “He had been struggling a little bit from outside, and he deserved that 3-pointer. That was a big one for him.”
Kyle Dixon said it was gratifying to get a win against Baker on its home floor.
“Baker is a great team and it’s always fun to get a chance to play them,” he said. “Both teams played hard. It was an exciting game.”
Reece Dixon's game-winner was just the last in a series of key plays and momentum swings in one of the more exciting fourth quarters played in the Baker gym in years.
Powder Valley led 53-52 starting the quarter and extended its lead to 57-53 on what turned out to be Krieger's final basket.
But Baker, which had its own eight-game winning streak on the line, rallied like a team that has playoff aspirations of its own.
Grant Gambleton banked in a tough shot to cut the lead to 57-55 with just under 6 minutes left.
Then Isaiah Jones took over.
He made a twisting layin to tie the score at 57.
Spike made a three-pointer from the corner with 4:59 left, and the Baker fans roared as the Bulldogs led 60-57. It was Baker's first lead since the opening minute of the second half.
Jones then made an acrobatic, one-hand layin with his left hand, was fouled and converted the free throw to boost Baker's lead to 63-57 with 4:21 left.
But the Badgers didn't wilt.
Olson banked in a shot from near the free throw line to cut the lead to 63-59.
Then Dixon also went off the glass, from the left side of the key from about 10 feet, to cut the lead to 63-61 with 3:30 left.
See more about the game, as well as the Baker boys and girls wins over Mac-Hi on Friday, Feb. 4, in the Tuesday, Feb. 8, issue of the Baker City Herald.
