Powder Valley volleyball fans will have another chance to cheer in their home gym after the Badgers swept Perrydale on Wednesday, Oct. 26 to advance to the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs.
Powder Valley will play host to South Wasco County on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. The winner advances to the eight-team state tournament Nov. 4-5 at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.
“The girls are really excited — they set that goal early on of playing (in the state tournament),” Powder Valley coach Marji Lind said. “Saturday is the final step, the one they’ve waited for.”
The Badgers dominated from the start on Wednesday against Perrydale, which is near Amity, west of Salem.
Powder Valley won the first set 25-4.
The Pirates played tougher in the second and third sets, but they never really threatened as Powder won 25-12, 25-15.
Lind said the Badgers played consistently at a high level against Perrydale, a trend she’s seen in the latter part of the season after Powder struggled at times earlier in the season with what she called the “roller coaster,” playing well in one set but making a lot of errors in the next.
Having a second straight match on their home gym is a major benefit for the Badgers, Lind said.
“Travel always takes it out of you no matter how well you prepare,” she said. “We are super fortunate and excited that we get to stay home and have our crowd with us, which is always great. “
The Badgers, who improved to 23-7 on the season with the win over Perrydale, haven’t played South Wasco County this year. The Redsides are 23-6, and they advanced by sweeping Southwest Christian on Wednesday, 25-11, 25-20, 25-11. Like Powder, South Wasco went undefeated in its league schedule.
The two teams had five common opponents this season — Joseph, Echo, Stanfield, Weston-McEwen and Open Door Christian Academy.
Powder Valley had a 9-0 record against those five teams.
South Wasco County went 1-4 against that quintet.
The results:
Joseph
• Powder Valley won all four matches, 2-1, 3-1, 3-1 and 3-2
• South Wasco County won, 3-0
Echo
• Powder Valley won both matches, 3-0, 3-1
• South Wasco County lost, 3-0
Stanfield
• Powder Valley won 3-0
• South Wasco County lost 3-1
Weston-McEwen
• Powder Valley won 3-2
• South Wasco County lost 3-2
Open Door Christian Academy
• Powder Valley won 2-0
• South Wasco County lost 3-2
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.