Nesser-Bingham 2 (1).jpg

Powder Valley's Sky Nesser, left, and Ayla Bingham combine for a block against Echo in the championship match at the District 7 tournament on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in the Baker High School gym.

 Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald

Powder Valley volleyball fans will have another chance to cheer in their home gym after the Badgers swept Perrydale on Wednesday, Oct. 26 to advance to the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs.

Powder Valley will play host to South Wasco County on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. The winner advances to the eight-team state tournament Nov. 4-5 at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.

