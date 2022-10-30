NORTH POWDER — Powder Valley is returning to the Class 1A state tournament, and the Badgers had to battle to get there.
Powder Valley won a competitive, four-set match over South Wasco County on Saturday, Oct. 29 in the Badgers’ gym.
Powder Valley won the first two sets, 25-21, 25-23, and after the Redsides rallied to win the third set, 25-22, the Badgers closed out the match 25-22 in the fourth set.
“We were able to overcome a solid Wasco County team in four close and hard-fought sets,” Powder Valley coach Marji Lind said. “We had moments of brilliance and some other moments we struggled to find a consistent rhythm, but in this team’s true style and fashion, these girls showed their mental toughness and team unity and rallied. They compete as a true team and are successful because of it.”
Powder Valley, 24-7 overall, will open the eight-team state tournament against St. Paul on Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.
It’s a rematch of the 2019 state tournament match, which St. Paul won in three sets.
If the Badgers beat St. Paul Friday, it would set up another possible rematch in the semifinals, this time with Crane, which plays North Douglas in a quarterfinal Friday.
Crane beat the Badgers in a quarterfinal match in 2021, denying Powder Valley a berth in the state tournament, which last year was limited to four teams instead of the usual eight.
“Could not be prouder of these young ladies and what they continue to accomplish together,” Lind said. “We are very excited to make it to the Elite 8 and be numbered amongst the very best in Oregon 1A.”
