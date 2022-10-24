Powder Valley enters the Class 1A state volleyball playoffs on a roll after beating Joseph and Echo to claim the District 7 tournament championship on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Baker High School.
The Badgers, 22-7 overall, will play host to Perrydale on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.
Powder Valley, which had a bye in the opening round of Saturday’s district tournament, drew Joseph in the second round.
The Badgers beat the Eagles in four sets in their two regular season meetings, but Joseph proved a formidable foe in the district tournament with a berth in the state playoffs on the line.
Powder Valley prevailed in five sets.
“Joseph was just as tough as we had anticipated, with both teams playing well,” Powder coach Marji Lind said. “We fell off our game in the third set but could not be prouder of the girls bouncing back and fighting to finish that match.”
The championship against Echo was the rubber match in the teams’ season series. Powder swept the Cougars on Sept. 24, but Echo avenged that loss with a 2-0 win on Oct. 1.
On Saturday the Badgers won in four sets, 21-25, 31-29, 25-14, 25-21.
“Echo has such great hustle and court coverage it is hard to get the ball to the ground,” Lind said. “But again, after dropping a set, the girls refocused and played great volleyball to take the district championship. We are so proud of this group of young women, they fight through adversity and challenges as a true team.”
If the Badgers beat Perrydale on Wednesday, they will play the winner of a match between South Wasco County and Southwest Christian in the second round on Saturday, Oct. 29, also at North Powder. The time for that match would be determined after Wednesday’s matches.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.