Powder Valley's football season ended with a 40-14 loss to Lost River on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Caldera High School in Bend. It was the Badgers' first loss after opening the season 10-0.
The Raiders scored the first 32 points of the game.
After Powder Valley forced to punt on its first possession, Lost River scored on a 62-yard touchdown pass on its second play. The conversion run failed, and the Raiders lead 6-0 early.
After a bad snap on a Powder Valley punt gives Lost River possession at the Badger 32, the Raiders scored on a touchdown pass on the first play. Powder stopped the conversion run again, and Lost River led 12-0 with 2:02 left in the first quarter.
Lost River held Powder Valley without a first down in the first quarter. The Badgers punted on each of their first four possessions.
Lost River scored on another long touchdown pass, this one from 47 yards on 3rd and 7, and the conversion run was good. The Raiders led 20-0 with 8:46 left in the second quarter. Lost River quarterback Chase McAuliffe had thrown three touchdown passes, two to Grady Dunlea.
Cole Martin scrambled for 17 yards for Powder's initial first down, but a false start penalty on 4th at 1 at the Lost River 39 was costly, and an incomplete pass turned the ball back over to the Raiders.
Lost River took advantage with a 65-yard touchdown pass from McCauliffe to Isaac Hernandez, and the Raiders led 26-0 with about 6 minutes left in the first half.
On 4th and 6 from the Powder 25, McAuliffe hit Connor Dunlea for a touchdown pass, McAuliffe's fifth. The conversion run failed, and Lost River led 32-0 with 3:29 left in the first half.
The Badgers got on the scoreboard with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Cole Martin to Jackson Chandler. The conversion run failed, and Lost River led 32-6 with 1:33 left in the first half.
Chandler intercepted a pass on the ensuing possession, and Powder drove to the Lost River 19, but the Badgers couldn't score before the first half clock runs out. At halftime, Lost River led 32-6.
In the second half, Lost River took more than 6 minutes off the clock with its first drive, but Powder Valley got the ball back on an incomplete pass on fourth down. Cole Martin scrambled 18 yards for a touchdown, and Tucker Martin ran in the 2-point conversion. Lost River led 32-14 late in the third quarter.
Powder Valley recovered the ensuing kickoff at the Lost River 29, but a fourth down pass was incomplete in the end zone, and the Raiders still led, 32-14, after three quarters.
Lost River closed the scoring on a McAuliffe run.
