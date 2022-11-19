Powder Valley's football season ended with a 40-14 loss to Lost River on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Caldera High School in Bend. It was the Badgers' first loss after opening the season 10-0.

The Raiders scored the first 32 points of the game.

