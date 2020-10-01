Current Record: 18-12-1
Denver Broncos (0-3) vs. New York Jets (0-3)
Although the Broncos seemed to have guys more injured than healthy, I do feel they do have the slight edge on the Jets when it comes to consistency. The Denver Broncos will defeat the New York Jets, 10-3.
New Orleans Saints (1-2) vs. Detroit Lions (1-2)
I was shocked to see the Saints drop two of their first three games, but they have had a pretty tough schedule.
Although Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is slowly coming back from a high ankle sprain, the New Orleans offense is too much for the Lions defense. The Saints will defeat the Lions, 21-7.
Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)
The ageless wonder Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense are clicking on all cylinders. Justin Herbert will continue flash signs as the future quarter for the Chargers, but the Buccaneers will defeat the Chargers, 28-21.
Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2-1)
This game is going to be interesting for the quarterback match up between Gardner Minshew and Joe Burrow. Jacksonville has been in a bit of a slump recently and I feel like this will continue, as the Bengals defeat the Jaguars, 10-9.
Minnesota Vikings (0-3) vs. Houston Texans (0-3)
The Texans started the season against the Chiefs, Ravens and Steelers, all of which could make deep playoff runs. The Vikings are still struggling to find their identity on both sides of the ball. I expect Deshaun Watson to have his best showing this season as the Texans defeat the Vikings, 28-14.
Seattle Seahawks (3-0) vs. Miami Dolphins (1-2)
With MVP frontrunner Russell Wilson leading the way, the Seahawks will overwhelm the Dolphins, 28-7.
Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) vs. Tennessee Titans (3-0)
In a match up of unbeaten teams, the Steelers’ defense will be the key. The Steelers will defeat the Titans, 20-17.
Cleveland Browns (2-1) vs. Dallas Cowboys (1-2)
The Cowboys, after a last-minute loss on the road against the Seahawks, return home to host the Browns. The Cowboys looked really good last week, with Dak Prescott throwing well, Zeke Elliott finding some holes and the defense showing promise.
The Cowboys will defeat the Browns, 24-13.
Arizona Cardinals (2-1) vs. Carolina Panthers (1-2)
The Cardinals had a strong start but were upset by the Lions last week. Facing a tremendous amount of injuries, the Panthers still managed to get their first win of the season against the Chargers. The Cardinals are better on both sides of the ball, and that will show in this game. The Cardinals will defeat the Panthers, 28-14.
Indianapolis Colts (2-1) vs. Chicago Bears (3-0)
The Colts have rallied after losing their opener to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and got big victories against the Jets and the Vikings. The Bears went with backup Nick Foles and benched former starter Mitchell Trubisky in their victory against the Falcons. I am intrigued by the Colts defense, and I’ll pick the Colts to defeat the Bears, 14-10.
Baltimore Ravens (2-1) vs. Washington Football Team (1-2)
After struggling against what quarterback Lamar Jackson deemed their “kryptonite,” in the Kansas City Chiefs, the Ravens travel to Washington. I would expect for Jackson to bounce back with a big game. Washington is going to struggle, and the Ravens will defeat the Washington Football Team, 30-14.
New York Giants (0-3) vs. Los Angeles Rams (2-1)
After losing big at home, the Giants head to the new home of the Rams at Sofi Stadium, and things don’t look much better for New York. The Rams lost in a close one against the Buffalo Bills, but they’ll rebound at home with big games from Jared Goff and Darell Henderson Jr. The Rams will defeat the Giants, 28-14.
New England Patriots (2-1) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (3-0)
The reigning Super Bowl champions remain the team to beat. They dismantled tough opponents in the Texans and Ravens in the first three weeks. They host a talented team in the Patriots who are coming off a big win against the Raiders, but the Chiefs are a different matter, and will defeat the Patriots, 24-21.
Buffalo Bills (3-0) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (2-1)
I’m struggling to put my thumb on the Raiders this season, as they have beaten the Panthers and Saints before losing last week to the Patriots.
The Bills are tough, and their offense is improving weekly. The Bills will defeat the Raiders, 21-17.
Philadelphia Eagles (0-2-1) vs. San Francisco 49ers (2-1)
While the Eagles continue to battle an identity crisis, they facing the injury-depleted 49ers for Sunday Night Football. Even with backups on the field, the 49ers didn’t skip a single beat last week behind quarterback Nick Mullens. After his performance, the 49ers will comfortably rest Jimmy Garopolo another week with ease. The 49ers will defeat the Eagles, 28-17.
Atlanta Falcons (0-3) vs. Green Bay Packers (3-0)
It is safe to say that the most frustrated fan base in football are backers of the Atlanta Falcons, after dropping another game out of the grip of their fingers against the Bears. Though the Falcons are capable of threatening the Packers on Monday Night Football, I can’t see Atlanta winning as the Packers exploit every weakness in the Falcons defense. The Packers will defeat the Falcons, 28-21.
