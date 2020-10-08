Current Record: 29-16-1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) vs. Chicago Bears (3-1)
After an eventful week in the NFL, we are set with a Thursday night game with two teams that have had successful starts. Although the Bears will be hosting, they are facing a very talented offense, and Tom Brady will dissect their defense, even though he has been throwing more interceptions than we are used to. The Buccaneers will defeat the Bears, 24-14.
Buffalo Bills (4-0) vs. Tennessee Titans (3-0)
After a tough win against the Raiders, the Bills will be facing off with the Titans, a week removed after making headlines for the positive COVID-19 tests within their organization. The Titans will have a rough return in a 28-7 loss to the Bills.
Jacksonville Jaguars (1-3) vs. Houston Texans (0-4)
News broke Monday that Coach Bill O’Brien is done in Houston, as the Texans have been on a free fall the first month of the season. After getting a victory against the Colts, the Jaguars have been in a slump. I’m going to give the edge to Houston, 14-7.
Cincinnati Bengals (1-2-1) vs. Baltimore Ravens (3-1)
Although rookie quarterback Joe Burrow managed to secure his first victory, he is tasked with taking on a talented Baltimore Ravens team on the road. But my bigger concern for the Bengals is defense. Lamar Jackson will have a big game and the Ravens will defeat the Bengals, 28-10.
Carolina Panthers (2-2) vs. Atlanta Falcons (0-4)
This game is the hardest to predict because honestly, I have been giving the Falcons too much credit and the Panthers not enough. After back-to-back wins, I have more faith right now that the Panthers will secure the win, 17-14.
Las Vegas Raiders (2-2) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (4-0)
The Chiefs beat the Patriots on their unplanned Monday Night Football matchup — another COVID-19 rescheduled — and now face their toughest division opponent in the Raiders. But the Raiders have lost two straight and the Chiefs’ offense is too good. Kansas City will win, 31-21.
Arizona Cardinals (2-2) vs. New York Jets (0-4)
The Cardinals are on a 2-game losing streak and now they find themselves at MetLife Stadium, the hotbed for injuries this year. I see Kyler Murray having a big game here and the Jets continuing to struggle. The Cardinals will defeat the Jets, 21-3.
Philadelphia Eagles (1-2-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0)
Fresh off a win against the San Francisco 49ers, the Eagles are set to face a less depleted team in the Steelers. Although they were forced into their bye week a bit early due to COVID-19, the Steelers will be well-rested and win, 20-7.
Los Angeles Rams (3-1) vs. Washington Football Team (1-3)
The Washington Football Team finds itself in second place in the NFC East despite a record of 1-3. But I can’t see how Washington gets past that Rams defense, as Dwayne Haskins is struggling to consistently throw the ball. The Rams will defeat the Washington Football Team, 28-10.
Miami Dolphins (1-3) vs. San Francisco 49ers (2-2)
Although the 49ers dropped the game in the closing moments of Sunday Night Football, they’re on the cusp of having a large of part of their roster returning from injury this week, as Jimmy Garoppolo, K’Waun Williams, and Raheem Mostert have a chance to play. The Dolphins are bound to be just overwhelmed on both sides of the ball. The 49ers will defeat the Dolphins, 21-14.
New York Giants (0-4) vs. Dallas Cowboys (1-3)
This divisional matchup will help divide the contenders and the pretenders of the NFC East. I didn’t expect the Cowboys to drop that game against the Browns, as their secondary was nonexistent. But the Giants, with their sluggish offense, are the perfect antidote, and the Cowboys will defeat the Giants, 28-10.
Denver Broncos (1-3) vs. New England Patriots (2-2)
Although they were able to grab their first win of the season against the Jets on Thursday night, I just don’t see how this injury-ridden team from the Mile High City can make this game competitive.
As long as Cam Newton can return safely to the team after testing positive for COVID-19, the Patriots will defeat the Broncos, 24-10.
Indianapolis Colts (3-1) vs. Cleveland Browns (3-1)
I feel like most couldn’t have predicted the game that Odell Beckam Jr. had against the Cowboys, but it was quite impressive.
I see the Browns winning a close one, 17-14.
Minnesota Vikings (1-3) vs. Seattle Seahawks (4-0)
For Sunday Night Football, the Seahawks host the Vikings, and this will be far from interesting. The Seahawks overpower the Vikings in almost every facet of the game, and we can expect to see another big game from Russell Wilson. The Seahawks will defeat the Vikings, 31-10.
Los Angeles Chargers (1-3) vs. New Orleans Saints (2-2)
After going toe-to-toe with Tom Brady, and still likely being slated as starting quarterback, Oregon rookie Justin Herbert takes on another legend in Drew Brees on Monday night.
Though the Chargers continue to be competitive in all their games, I just don’t see how they can be a threat with so many injuries, especially running back Austin Ekeler, who’s out for at least a month.
The Saints will defeat the Chargers, 24-14.
