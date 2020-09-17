Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) vs. Cleveland Browns (0-1)
Though in a losing effort, Bengals’ rookie quarterback Joe Burrow shined in week 1, proving worthy of being picked first in the draft. I see him outdueling Baker Mayfield in this matchup, but barely. The Bengals will defeat the Browns, 21-17.
Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) vs. Tennessee Titans (1-0)
After both teams came out with big wins in week 1, I see Derrick Henry wreaking havoc in the run game to lead the Titans offense. Though Gardner Minshew really played well, I see him simmering down against an even tougher opponent. The Titans will defeat the Jaguars, 17-14.
Carolina Panthers (0-1) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1)
Tom Brady’s debut was a bit lackluster for the Bucs, but I see him bouncing back against a much weaker defense. The most dangerous player on the offensive side of the ball is Christian McCaffrey so this game has the potential to be high scoring. The Buccaneers will defeat the Panthers, 24-21.
Denver Broncos (0-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)
After an eventful Monday night for these respective teams, they meet each other again Sunday, which is bound to be interesting. I am really enjoying what both offenses really have to offer in this game. However, with the loss of Von Miller, I feel like Denver is on course to struggle from keeping teams out of the end zone. The Steelers will defeat the Broncos, 28-21.
Los Angeles Rams (1-0) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (0-1)
This game in my eyes is going to be a battle of defenses, in which I have to give an edge to the Rams. Even so, I see the Eagles seeking redemption after the second half collapse against Washington last week. The Eagles will defeat the Rams, 14-10.
San Francisco 49ers (0-1) vs. New York Jets (0-1)
After losing to the Arizona Cardinals at home, the 49ers are going to bounce back on the road in New York. They are going to overwhelm the Jets defense, and outside of Le’ Veon Bell, the Jets will really struggle against this top notch defense. The 49ers will defeat the Jets, 28-3.
Buffalo Bills (1-0) vs. Miami Dolphins (0-1)
The Bills offense is going to be quite overwhelming to the Dolphins, especially with their young WR core. Though each game is going to be tough for the Dolphins, they are going to gain the proper experience needed for rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Bills will defeat the Dolphins, 21-7.
Minnesota Vikings (0-1) vs. Indianapolis Colts (0-1)
What was alarming for the Vikings in week 1 was how easily the Packers beat their secondary. I can see T.Y. Hilton really shining in this game, especially when he has Phillip Rivers throwing to him. The Colts will defeat the Vikings, 14-10.
Detroit Lions (0-1) vs. Green Bay Packers (1-0)
The biggest surprise of week 1 for me was how dominant Aaron Rodgers was. He is really proving he is the second ageless wonder along with Brady, and I see Rodgers dissecting the Lions secondary. The Packers will defeat the Lions, 24-14.
Atlanta Falcons (0-1) vs. Dallas Cowboys (0-1)
While Atlanta struggled against a strong Seattle defense, Dallas ended up losing in the closing seconds against the Rams. This game will be both high scoring and close. I give the slight edge to the Falcons, and they will defeat the Cowboys, 27-24.
New York Giants (0-1) vs. Chicago Bears (1-0)
The Giants’ showing in Monday Night Football was disappointing, but I see them coming back strong against the Bears. Though the Bears had a great game against the Lions, I just don’t have enough faith in their offense. The Giants will defeat the Bears, 17-10.
Washington Football Team (1-0) vs. Arizona Cardinals (1-0)
Though what Washington was able to accomplish against Philadelphia was inspiring, the tandem of Deandre Hopkins and Kyler Murray was a headline of week 1. After defeating the Niners on the road, I don’t see the Cardinals having any trouble with Washington at home. The Cardinals will defeat the Washington Football Team, 21-10.
Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (1-0)
After a strong showing Thursday night against the Texans, the Chiefs will handle the Chargers with ease, 24-7.
Baltimore Ravens (1-0) vs. Houston Texans (0-1)
The Texans are once again stuck with a tough opponent in week 2, as they face reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. The Ravens will defeat the Texans, 21-3.
New England Patriots (1-0) vs. Seattle Seahawks (1-0)
Of all the players who debuted with a new team in week 1, New England’s Cam Newton and Seattle’s Jamal Adams stood out. I give the slight edge to Russell Wilson throwing some TDs to that young receiver core. The Seahawks will defeat the Patriots, 35-28.
New Orleans Saints (1-0) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1-0)
I still can’t get used to referring to the Raiders coming from Las Vegas. Hosting the Saints at their new home in Allegiant Stadium, they are facing a team that will be without star receiver Michael Thomas. But Drew Brees will still dissect the Raiders defense. The Saints will defeat the Raiders, 28-14.
