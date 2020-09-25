Last week’s record: 10-5
San Francisco 49ers (1-1) vs. New York Giants (0-1)
This game is going to be interesting because both of these teams are hurting. The 49ers defense will be shuffled around with the losses of Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas. The Giants are going to figure out how to work their offense without star running back Saquon Barkley. As for the remaining talent, the Giants can’t touch what the Niners have. The 49ers will defeat the Giants, 21-3.
Washington Football Team (1-1) vs. Cleveland Browns (0-2)
This game is bound to be high scoring with signal callers Dwayne Haskins and Baker Mayfield. The key, then, is defense. Though Cleveland has some exciting pieces, I believe that Washington will edge out a victory, but barely, 27-24.
Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (0-2)
After the first two weeks of the season, it is fair to say that Joe Burrow is a competitor, and that will finally result in a win for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. The Bengals will defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-14.
Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) vs. New England Patriots (1-1)
The Raiders shocked the NFL Monday by upsetting New Orleans, and now they head to Gillette Stadium to take on the Patriots. It is tough to argue against Patriots’ quarterback Cam Newton as the early favorite for most improved player. The Patriots will defeat the Raiders, 20-17.
Chicago Bears (2-0) vs. Atlanta Falcons (0-2)
After such a disastrous end to their game against the Cowboys, the Falcons are looking to rebound against the Bears. Though starting with back-to-back wins, the Bears finally get to face a tougher opponent, and I struggle to see them control Julio Jones and the other Atlanta wide receivers. The Falcons will defeat the Bears, 27-17.
Los Angeles Rams (2-0) vs. Buffalo Bills (2-0)
This game has a lot of appeal to me. The Rams have such strong pieces all around, but they will have to work for it because the Bills have looked good so far. The Rams will defeat the Bills, 21-20.
Houston Texans (0-2) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0)
After facing arguably the two toughest teams in the league, the Texans are back on the road to face the Steelers. Though Pittsburgh is unbeaten, they will find themselves overwhelmed by the Texans offense led by Deshaun Watson. The Texans will defeat the Steelers, 28-21.
Tennessee Titans (2-0) vs. Minnesota Vikings (0-2)
I can’t read exactly what the Vikings’ general direction might be, but they face another tough opponent in the Titans, who have a strong and well-rounded offense. Though Minnesota’s offense is productive, they’re weak on defense. Titans will defeat the Vikings, 28-14.
Carolina Panthers (0-2) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (1-1)
The Panthers lost their best offensive weapon in Christian McCaffrey to an ankle injury, and the Chargers’ rookie quarterback Justin Herbert shined in a losing effort against the reigning champs in the Chiefs. The Panthers offense is going to struggle, and the Chargers will capitalize. The Chargers will defeat the Panthers, 21-7.
New York Jets (0-2) vs. Indianapolis Colts (1-1)
The Jets are coming in with multiple injuries and they’re bound to struggle. Jamison Crowder is Sam Darnold’s favorite target, and if he sits out again this week, it would be hard to pinpoint exactly who the Jets will rely on for offensive production. The Colts will defeat the Jets, 14-3.
Dallas Cowboys (1-1) vs. Seattle Seahawks (2-0)
After a miraculous rally to beat the Falcons, the Cowboys are up against a tougher opponent in the Seahawks. Russell Wilson has looked stellar in the first two week throwing the ball, and with Jamal Adams anchoring the secondary of an already stellar defense, the Cowboys are going to be overwhelmed. The Seahawks will defeat the Cowboys, 21-10.
Detroit Lions (0-2) vs. Arizona Cardinals (2-0)
The Cardinals are the biggest surprise in the league so far with their explosive offensive. The trade for Deandre Hopkins has become the biggest offseason steal. Detroit is going to struggle against this offense, and the Cardinals will defeat the Lions, 28-7.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1) vs. Denver Broncos (0-2)
Another team hit with the injury bug was the men from the Mile High City, as quarterback Drew Lock is sidelined for an extended time, and wide receiver Courtland Sutton is out for the year with a torn ACL. They are going to struggle against Tom Brady and that Bucs offense. The Buccaneers will defeat the Broncos, 24-7.
Green Bay Packers (2-0) vs. New Orleans Saints (1-1)
Wow, talk about an incredible Sunday Night Football game. We are going to see two of the top passers in the game in Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers, so this game will be high scoring. They key is whether Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is able to return. I’m giving the edge to the Packers but not with much confidence. The Packers will defeat the Saints, 38-31.
Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) vs. Baltimore Ravens (2-0)
Couldn’t ask for a better game to conclude the week as the Chiefs face Baltimore on the road, with Patrick Mahomes facing reigning MVP Lamar Jackson. Kansas City is carrying momentum from its overtime win against the Chargers, and the Chiefs will defeat the Ravens, 35-31.
