Current Record: 39-20-1
Houston Texans (1-4) vs. Tennessee Titans (4-0)
The Titans proved they’re for real after defeating the Bills on Tuesday, 42-16. Now hosting the Texans, a team struggling to keep their heads above water with their tough schedule, the Titans have the edge due to their offense, and in particular running back Derrick Henry. The Titans will beat the Texans, 24-14.
Baltimore Ravens (4-1) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1-3-1)
The Ravens had themselves quite a game last week when they defeated Cincinnati 27-3, and I see a similar outcome here against the Eagles. Although the Eagles are showing some offensive production, they will struggle against Baltimore’s defense, and Lamar Jackson will have another great game as the Ravens beat the Eagles, 30-10.
Atlanta Falcons (0-5) vs. Minnesota Vikings (1-4)
As the Falcons continued to crash and burn, they made the right call in firing head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff. This team needs to recover, and that could quite possibly come against the Vikings. But I’m still going with the Vikings to get their second win, 24-17.
Cleveland Browns (4-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-0)
This game is going to be interesting as both teams have had strong starts. They each have an offense that is both exciting and refreshing, that makes the choice in this game so much more difficult to make. Expect this game to be high scoring. I’ll give the edge to the Steelers, 37-30.
Cincinnati Bengals (1-3-1) vs. Indianapolis Colts (3-2)
The Colts defense will be making it tough on rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, and I think the Bengals will struggle to be consistent on offense. The Colts will be victorious, 17-7.
Detroit Lions (1-3) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4)
Here we have two teams who are struggling to maintain any sort of momentum, so this game will be crucial for both organizations moving forward. As I would expect many people to side with the Jags in this matchup, I strongly believe that the Lions have what it takes to win on the road. This game will be really close, though. The Lions will squeak out a win against the Jaguars, 10-7.
Chicago Bears (4-1) vs. Carolina Panthers (3-2)
After five games, the Chicago Bears have proven to me that they really came to play. However, the Panthers have also proven that they can still be a threat without their star, Christian McCaffrey. Although both teams are coming off wins, Chicago’s win over Tampa Bay was more impressive, and I think they’ll continue the win streak by beating the Panthers, 21-17.
Washington Football Team (1-4) vs. New York Giants (0-5)
Now that Washington’s starting QB position is up for grabs, it will be really interesting to see whether coach Ron Rivera goes with Kyle Allen or Alex Smith, who returned last week from his devastating 2018 injury. Regardless, Washington’s problems pale in comparison to those of the winless Giants. Washington will win, 21-7.
New York Jets (0-5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (1-4)
Now slated as their quarterback of the future, Justin Herbert has shown flashes of brilliance against the likes of Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Against a team like the Jets, Herbert is going to really shine, and it will reflect on the scoreboard. The Chargers will surpass the Jets, 31-14.
Miami Dolphins (2-3) vs. Denver Broncos (1-3)
It is safe to say that few if any fans expected the Dolphins to beat the 49ers so easily last week, so momentum is heavily in their favor. Denver, on the other hand, is destined to struggle against any team with a decent offensive scheme. The Dolphins have one, and they’ll defeat the Broncos, 28-10.
Green Bay Packers (4-0) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2)
Last Thursday came as a complete shock to me when we all witnessed Tom Brady not realizing it was fourth down. In a losing effort against the Bears, the Buccaneers face an even tougher task going against the Packers this week. Though the quarterback matchup is entertaining with Brady and Aaron Rodgers, I see the Packers having the slight edge, 24-17.
Los Angeles Rams (4-1) vs. San Francisco 49ers (2-3)
After a disappointing game against the Dolphins, this conference matchup is not in the favor of the 49ers this Sunday night, as the Rams are coming off a win against Washington. It really depends on the health of some of the guys on the Niners’ injured list who may return, but I do believe the Rams are going to be in better shape in this matchup. The Rams will defeat the 49ers, 21-14.
Arizona Cardinals (3-2) vs. Dallas Cowboys (2-3)
After the devastating injury that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered, Dallas is forced to rely on backup Andy Dalton to lead their offense for the rest of the season. However, this wouldn’t be their biggest concern as their secondary is bound to be overwhelmed by the aerial offense from the Cardinals. The Cardinals will defeat the Cowboys, 24-7.
Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) vs. Buffalo Bills (4-1)
After being dismantled by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday night, the Bills go on to host the reigning Super Bowl champions at home.
The Chiefs are also looking to rebound from their first loss, to the Las Vegas Raiders last week. I am going to give the slight edge to the Chiefs for the mere fact that the Bills defense will struggle against Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs will take this game against the Bills, 35-21.
