On a chilly fall night when six seniors were honored, the Baker boys soccer team played to a 3-3 tie with rival La Grande Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the Baker Sports Complex.
Baker junior Diego Quintela had a hat trick to lead the Bulldogs (1-7-1) against the Tigers (3-2-2).
“I’m very proud,” Baker coach Victor Benites said. “The whole team played well, even kids that came off the bench, they did what I asked them to do.”
Benites said he told his players to be prepared for a physical match.
“We always know how rough they (La Grande) are, and the only thing I told our players is to be aggressive,” Benites said.
About nine minutes into the match, Quintela had a route to the goal, but was side bumped by La Grande’s Brady Hutchins. Lining up for the penalty kick, Quintela said he had a specific plan.
“It’s more so just knowing it’s not all about power, it’s more so about where you place it,” he said. “It’s just mainly trying to go corners and seeing where he’s (goalkeeper) light on his feet.”
Quintela found the net to give Baker an early 1-0 lead.
The Tigers were quick to respond, as senior Lamar Langidrik scored in the 11th minute. Later in the first half, La Grande junior Brayden Sundbrock found the back of the net after a corner kick, giving the Tigers a 2-1 lead at halftime.
Benites said he and his coaching staff encouraged the Bulldogs to be positive about their position.
“The assistant coach John (Quintela) and I told them, ‘you guys can do it, you are a better team then they are and you can do this — do this for the seniors,’” Benites said. “They got pumped up and they started playing a little better.”
But it was La Grande that struck first in the second half, when junior Landon Perry scored in the first 10 minutes, extending the Tigers’ lead to 3-1.
But they didn’t score again.
“The defense was working really hard, fighting for that ball and (stopping) the goals,” Diego Quintela said.
On the other side, Quintela found the back of the net on a cross in the 29th minute, cutting La Grande’s lead to 3-2.
“It was mainly seeing where the keeper was not closest to, so looking at that far left corner, just trying to get as much spin on it as I can, and trying to get it over his head,” Quintela said of his second goal.
Just a few minutes later, Quintela once again was awarded a penalty kick, and again he converted the opportunity, completing the hat trick and tying the score.
“I’m pretty proud of him (Quintela),” Benites said. “He did an excellent job.”
With 10 minutes left both teams tried to break the deadlock, but the final whistle sounded with the score still knotted at three.
Benites hopes the Bulldogs carry their confidence into today’s final home match against Ontario (4-3-3). It kicked off at noon.
“If they keep playing the same way they are ... we can come out with a win hopefully for Saturday,” Benites said.
Baker lost 3-0 at Ontario on Sept. 29.
Quintela said he was happy to contribute to the tie against La Grande in his senior teammates’ final game against La Grande.
“I’m very proud,” Quintela said. “Hard work from everyone that I know. One of the last seniors’ games, we talked about it before the game, do it for them. It was amazing to get a tie against La Grande, a team we lost to the last few years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.