Under the Friday Night Lights, Gable Gambleton was quite impressed with how his junior year season was going in football. The Bulldogs were one win away from the state semifinals until they lost against to Banks High School, 34-13. He is quick to credit last year’s senior class for quite the wild ride.
“I would say football season went really well. I am hoping we get to come back this year and show the rest of Oregon what we are about,” Gambleton said.
Once he turned in his pads, Gambleton was able to move to the hardwood to join the Bulldogs in basketball. Though they weren’t able to get past the Henley Hornets in the first round of the Oregon School Activities Association Conference 4A playoffs, Gambleton feels real excited for the young talent set to return this upcoming season.
“I think we have a bunch of great kids in my class, and classes below us if we get the chance to play again this year; I think we can go far,” Gambleton said.
Going into the spring, Gambleton was transitioning into the offseason after the conclusion of his sports. When mid-March came along, Gambleton was in shock to see schools being closed down, and his fellow classmates were unable to compete in their sports at the end of the year.
“It was a lot to take in for everybody, it was really tough for those seniors looking forward to that senior season,” Gambleton said. “It was just kind of their last hoo-rah.”
Now finishing up his junior year at home, Gambleton was tasked with learning to adapt to training on his own.
“Personally for me I am lucky enough to have a weight set I have been able to use over the time period,” Gambleton said.
Midway through the summertime though, the OSAA permitted high schools to host organized practices with social distancing restrictions in place. Gambleton was excited to rejoin his teammates to prepare for his senior seasons in both of his sports.
“We definitely benefit from it, getting to see each other and see the progress everybody has been making,” Gambleton said. “Even though we couldn’t practice putting on pads, it was a great thing for everybody to get back together to communicate a little bit, and get on the same page.
To combat the pandemic, the OSAA has shuffled its activity calendar for this upcoming school year, leading to Gambleton starting his season in basketball. Only a few months away from this starting, he is more focused on the chance of getting to play again rather than how it still may be unsafe to play.
“The opportunity to play again will be perfect. I think everybody would appreciate it,” Gambleton said.
However, Gambleton is struggling to comprehend the idea of playing football in the spring rather than right in the middle of fall.
“It’s hard for everyone to wrap their heads around, you are just so used to playing in the fall,” Gambleton said. “It’s going to be the opposite, it’s going to start off cold and then it will get warm. I think it will be a change everyone will have to get used to, but it will all work itself out.”
Gambleton knows that his senior teammates and himself are excited for the opportunity to be able to finish their careers as Bulldogs on their terms.
“I think everybody would be ecstatic, I know a lot of my teammates are itching to get back out there,” Gambleton said. “On a good case scenario I know a lot of people, including myself would be very pleased with that.”
After his days as a Bulldog is over, Gambleton isn’t quite sure how sports will play a role in his life. He intends to address if the chance comes.
“I’m just going to walk that path when it gets there, and if that opportunity arises then I would gladly take it,” Gambleton said.
