Transitioning from the wrestling mat to the hardwood last season, Baker High School senior Sydney Keller had quite the eventful month. After winning a state championship in her weight class in wrestling, she was ready to help her basketball teammates defend their state title. Waiting in anticipation at a hotel in Forest Grove, those hopes were crushed when they were informed by their coach Matt Sand that their season was over due to COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was kind of angry. We’re already here and everyone’s ready,” Keller said. “It was like ‘Why now?’ And then the sadness hit.”
Sports aren’t just a hobby for Keller, but ingrained into her DNA. She is often seen on the cross-country course in the fall, the wrestling mat and hardwood during the winter, then finishes up the school year on the track in numerous events. With her track and field season eventually lost this past spring, she immediately was thrust into offseason training.
“I just transitioned into cross-country training just running miles, and since the gyms were closed I was doing body weight exercises,” Keller said.
There was even one point over the summer that Keller was able to attend an Olympic-style wrestling tournament, where she was thoroughly excited to be able to regain some time back on the mat.
“It was kind of nice being down there, being able to compete again,” Keller said. “I was kind of afraid they were going to walk in there and say we couldn’t do this. t was a relief that they let it happen.’
As the Oregon School Activities Association shuffled around seasons for this upcoming school year, Keller has some advice for her fellow student athletes who would be transitioning from season to season if sports will be able to come back.
“If anything, make sure you take a little bit of a rest period in between to make sure your body is 100%,” Keller said. “When you do start the biggest thing I could think of is that you make sure that you are mentally prepared and mentally shifted to what you are doing.”
Now that the first sports season is still months away, Keller is patiently awaiting for the green light to get back to work playing all four of her sports and spend time with her classmates.
“I’m just hoping we can finally get cleared to get back to school so we can start seeing friends again, too,”Keller said. “I’d be ecstatic. That’s what I have been hoping for months now.”
As sports continue to loom in the realm of uncertainty, Keller is more focused on what she can control day-by-day. However, she couldn’t help but be fearful of not being able to compete one more time in any of her sports.
“It would be a pretty crushing blow, but I still think I’d be okay,” Keller said. “I guess it’s just one year, but I plan to continue doing sports in college, at least it won’t be the complete end for me, compared to others that are just done with sports after high school.
Keller plans to continue to compete in college aspiring to hopefully focus on track and field on the next level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.