For the third year in the row, Pine Eagle senior Curtis Elguezebal was busy with sports outside of the classroom. After playing on the football field in the fall, and on the basketball team in the winter, he was content with the amount of effort he saw by both of his teams, even though the records may have not shown it.
“It was a lot of hard work and a lot of disappointment at the same time. In football we aren’t the best but we definitely are improving,” Elguezebal said. “In basketball we weren’t the best, but we improved a lot this year.”
After his time on the hardwood came to an end for his junior season, Elguezebal was ready for track and field. Ready to partake in events like the 100-meter dash, javelin and shot put, hopes for a strong spring season never came to fruition. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all of Pine Eagle moved to virtual distance learning, and all sports were suspended for the season. This definitely came to a shock for Elguezebal.
“I was pretty pissed off, to be honest,” Elguezebal said.
The main component of why Elguezebal was so angry he wasn’t able to compete was because he was aiming to expand his events in his junior year. He was looking to run the 1,500-meter race this past spring.
“I was getting all right at it, and I was just getting in a few practice runs,” Elguezebal said. “I was training hard.”
Now forced into the offseason, Elguezebal was now tasked with having to train at home when he wasn’t sitting in front of a computer for class. He relied on what he does for work, and work out equipment he had available at home.
“I work for a construction company, and I do a lot of digging, so that helped,” Elguezebal said. “I got a bench, a squat rack and some dumbbells that helped me.”
Elguezebal felt the biggest hurdle of working out alone was holding himself accountable while in quarantine. He felt where he struggled the most was eating the right foods.
“I was always trying to eat the right amount of food, eat the good food that my coaches were telling me,” Elguezebal said. “Once it was quarantine it was like, ‘Those packs of Oreos look mighty good right now.’”
To keep the camaraderie strong, Elguezebal has been joining his basketball teammates throughout the summer for pick up games happening a few times a month.
“It was just nice to finally get back to playing with your friends, and having a good time,” Egluezebal said.
Now that the Oregon School Activities Association has re-shuffled its activities calendar, Elguezebal’s first opportunity to play sports may first happen when basketball returns in late December. He is choosing to not focus on the concern of that not being enough time for it to become safe enough to play.
“I just want to think about going back on the court,” Elguezebal said.
Now playing football in the middle of March, Elguezebal’s only concern for this upcoming season would have to be how to deal with the weather.
“Where we live we get five, six feet of snow a winter. That’s in town, so I don’t know how they are going to do that,” Elguezebal said. “I’m hoping they are going to maintain the field the best they can.”
Though every sport still remains in the realm of uncertainty during this, Elguezebal hopes that he will be able to finish his high school career on his terms.
“I’d be honest I would probably cry a little bit,” Elguezebal said. “I love playing sports and I love the experience with my teammates.”
