As she took her first steps into being an upperclassmen, Pine Eagle senior Sammy Pollock found herself in a new role on her volleyball team. She knew she had to become a leader of the team for her younger teammates through the ups and downs of the season.
“Coming in as a junior, as an upperclassmen you know you have to step up your game. You’re still a kid but you have younger ones watching you,” Pollock said. “It was kind of nice to build that team building because a lot of our girls on volleyball were on basketball.”
As a member of the basketball team, Pollock and the lady Spartans were able to maintain a .500 record most of the season on the hardwood during the winter. She was in the midst of transitioning from basketball to track and field when she caught wind about COVID-19. Next thing Pollock knew, she was at home going to school, and her track season never happened.
“It was insane. You’ve always been going to school and get into that way of doing (things). All of a sudden it was like ‘Woah, I can’t go there. I have to stay home four days a week, for eight hours a day,’” Pollock said.
Pollock was ready to capitalize after a strong showing in track and field in her sophomore year. After making it all the way to the state meet, Pollock managed to place sixth among tough competition. She was hoping to surpass those results with a stronger showing her junior year, but COVID-19 put a halt to those plans.
“That was the worst thing, you yourself can’t do anything about it. You just kind of have to sit back and ride the rollercoaster, I guess,” Pollock said.
Throughout the last several months, Pollock was forced to train on her own while school went online and sports remained on the shelf. She was able to maintain staying in shape through working.
“I started building fences for my uncle, so that included a little bit of hiking, packing heavy things and honestly I’m still in shape today because of it,” Pollock said. “It’s weird but it was my way of staying in shape and active still.”
Looking ahead at what could come for her senior year, things are going far from usual for a student athlete like Pollock. Due to the Oregon School Activities Association changing up the activity calendar for this school year, Pollock will have the chance to start her senior year in basketball first. She is remaining optimistic that even though the first organized practice is only months away.
“I’m still having the hope and faith that something will happen and it will come through,” Pollock said.
Though when she plays her sports has now been shuffled around, Pollock doesn’t feel concerned about the change of pace she can find herself in playing volleyball in the spring.
“I think with volleyball being in March it’s almost kind of a grace, because we will be in better shape hopefully and be able to play the game better,” Pollock said.
If the OSAA is able to deem that it is safe enough to play again, Pollock wouldn’t have any words for the opportunity to finish her high school career on her own terms.
“I would be speechless honestly, the thought of that would be awesome,” Pollock said.
As for after high school, Pollock is on the fence of continuing to compete moving onto college. However, she remains thankful for what sports has prepared her for going forward.
“In a way, sports has taught me a lot about people skills, trying to understand how others think and act,” Pollock said.
