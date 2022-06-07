Makayla Rabourne slides safely into home to score Baker's third run in the bottom of the first inning in a Class 4A play-in game on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Baker Sports Complex. Baker beat Philomath, 14-13.
Baker third baseman Brooklyn Rayl makes a play against La Grande on Friday, April 22, 2022.
Ian Crawford/Baker City Herald
Six Baker softball players have been recognized by the Greater Oregon League and given placement on the 2022 all-league teams.
The Bulldogs advanced to the Class 4A playoffs for the first time since 2018, losing a first-round game to Marist Catholic of Eugene, which advanced to the state championship game.
Coaches from GOL teams, Baker, La Grande, Ontario and Mac-Hi, chose the all-league players.
“Coaches get together and look at the girls’ statistics for the season,” Baker coach Sonny Gulick said. “We take fielding, pitching, catching, and hitting all into account.”
Besides statistical values, “attitude and work ethic can also play a part in the decision,” Gulick said, “we discuss what girls have done for their team and which girls performed the best during the season.”
Baker had three players on the GOL first team:
• Junior Kaycee Cuzick as utility player.
• Junior Makayla Rabourne as an outfielder.
• Freshman Brooklyn Rayl as an infielder.
“It is nice to see the girls get recognized for their hard work,” Gulick said. “Kaycee led us in batting average and Brooklyn in hits.”
Baker’s second-team picks:
• Cuzick as a pitcher.
• Junior Kaci Anderson as catcher.
• Junior Kiley Jo Aldrich as an infielder.
• Senior Emrie Osborn as an outfielder.
“Having so many ladies selected is a credit to the team,” Gulick said. “I am really looking forward to next year.”
Five of the six Bulldogs who earned all-league honors will be eligible to play next spring, as Osborn was the lone senior.
