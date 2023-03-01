Baker’s Sofie Kaaen had the fastest overall times on the slalom and giant slalom courses during the Anthony Lakes Ski Racing Association’s two-day Trouble Creek Cup event Feb. 25-26 at Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort.
Kaaen, a 15-year-old sophomore at Baker High School, also won the Nordic race.
Competitors from ages 6 to 18 competed in slalom, giant slalom and Nordic races, representing the Anthony Lakes Ski Racing Association (ALSRA) and the Bluewood Alpine Race Team (BART), as well as some independent skiers.
Ski Bluewood is a resort in the Blue Mountains south of Dayton, Washington.
The races were the first at Anthony Lakes, about 35 miles northwest of Baker City, since before the pandemic.
Kaaen, who was the lone skier in the high school women’s category, had a two-run combined time of 1:28.2 in the slalom course on the Trouble Creek run.
Her first run, at 36.9 seconds, was the fastest on the course.
Kaaen also had the best combined time in the giant slalom, also on Trouble Creek, at 1:14.38. Her second run of 36.98 was the fastest.
Caleb Hills of the ALSRA placed first in the men’s high school division in the slalom race, with a combined time of 1:35.1. Hills, 17, was 0.7 of a second faster than Thayne Emerson of BART.
ALSRA racers took the rest of the top five in the high school men’s division.
Ethan Hills, 15, was third, with a combined time of 1:39.1.
Clark Norton, 16, was fourth at 1:44.0, and Wade Hawkins, 16, was fifth at 1:49.5.
The largest number of racers were in the younger age groups, said Luke Brown, ALSRA coach.
“The race was more focused on the little kids, 8 to 13,” Brown said.
Bodee Bauck of the ALSRA was first in the giant slalom in the boys under 10 division, and Chase Myatt was first in the giant slalom in the boys under 14 division.
In the Nordic race, Annalee Phillips of the ALSRA was first in the girls under 8 division, RJ Phillips was first and Bodee Bauck second in the boys under 10, Elizabeth Gibbons was first in the girls under 10, and Chase Myatt was first and Cade Buchert second in the boys under 14.
Slalom — ALSRA racers Girls under 8
• Annalee Phillips, 2nd
Boys under 8
• Michael Wilson, 6th
Girls under 10
• Emma Graybeal, 2nd
• Elizabeth Gibbons, 4th
• Amelia McCarty, 5th
• Caitlyn Wilson, 7th
Boys under 10
• Bodee Bauck, 2nd
• RJ Phillips, 3rd
• Alex Donivan, 4th
• Brandon Hatfield, 5th
• Mitchell Knox, 6th
• Ryker Hawkins-Hogrefe, 9th
• Waylon Gregg, 11th
• Grady Haggett, 12th
• Levi Hindman, 13th
Boys under 12
• Colton Cyr, 8th
• Gage Clayton, 9th
• Will Hindman, 10th
Girls under 14
• McKaleigh Cyr, 3rd
• Lydia Hawkins-Hogrefe, 4th
• Kate Hill, 5th
Boys under 14
• Cade Buchert, 5th
• Zayne Hills, 7th
• Logan Smith, 8th
• Chase Myatt, 9th
Giant slalom — ALSRA racers High school men
• Caleb Hills, 2nd
• Ethan Hills, 3rd
• Clark Norton, 4th
Girls under 8
• Annalee Phillips, 2nd
Boys under 8
• Michael Wilson, 5th
Girls under 10
• Emma Graybeal, 3rd
• Elizabeth Gibbons, 4th
• Caitlyn Wilson, 6th
• Amelia McCarty, 7th
Boys under 10
• Bodee Bauck, 1st
• RJ Phillips, 3rd
• Knox Mitchell, 4th
• Cooper Ried, 6th
Girls under 12
• Blaine Buchert, 2nd
Boys under 12
• Colton Cyr, 2nd
• Gage Clayton, 6th
Girls under 14
• McKaleigh Cyr, 4th
• Kate Hill, 5th
Boys under 14
• Chase Myatt, 1st
• Cade Buchert, 3rd
• Zayne Hills, 5th
• Logan Smith, 6th
