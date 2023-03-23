The Broadway Blast ski races last weekend at Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort included giant slalom and Nordic courses.
Giant slalom, March 18
Adult class
Women
1st, Kristin O’Hara, 57.87; 2nd, Jennifer Neuschwander, 1:02.92; 3rd, Jessica Currey, 1:04.37; 4th, Colleen Fagan, 1:06.15; 6th, Toni Goss, 1:10.59; 6th, Melissa Coriell, 1:19.01; 7th, Heather Price, 1:19.57.
Men
1st, Danny O’Neal, 50.97; 2nd, Luke Brown, 52.91; 3rd, Ryan Phillips, 56.39; 4th, Bob Giles, 56.83; 5th, Richard Mills, 56.95; 6th, Leland Bauck, 57.94; 7th, Jack Fitzpatrick, 58.15; 8th, Brian Price, 1:00.44; 9th, Eric Brown, 1:00.73; 10th, Jon Currey, 1:03.71; 11th, Jonathan Gunderson, 1:07.27; 12th, Bryan Hunt, 1:08.36; 13th, Taylor Chism, 1:11.32.
Youth class
Girls U8
1st, Annalee Phillips, 1:25.58; 2nd, Zoe Currey, 1:29.36; 3rd, Ava Coriell, 1:32.17; 4th, Maxine Kukuruda, 1:36.34; 5th, Morgan Hunt, 1:49.16.
Boys U8
1st, Isaac Neuschwander, 1:13.06; 2nd, William Currey, 1:13.31; 3rd, Michael Wilson, 1:48.86; 4th, Baron McCarty, 1:56.75.
Girls U10
1st, Lauren Hunt, 1:25.37; 2nd, Elizabeth Gibbons, 1:42.97; 3rd, Aspen Kmetic, 1:43.89; 4th, Amelia McCarty, 1:46.14; 5th, Caitlyn Wilson, 1:53.18.
Boys U10
1st, Bodee Bauck, 1:12.68; 2nd, Frederick Coriell, 1:13.68; 3rd, RJ Phillips, 1:15.34; 4th, Brandon Hatfield, 1:20.41; 5th, Preston Brown, 1:20.76; 6th, Callan Price, 1:21.50; 7th, Alex Donivan, 1:26.11; 8th, Knox Mitchell, 1:27.47; 9th, Grady Haggett, 1:30.69; 10th, Carson Ratliff, 1:33.66; 11th, Cooper Reid, 1:37.32; 12th, Levi Hindman, 1:45.27; 13th, Jack Vaughn, 1:45.41; 14th, Ryker Hawkins-Hogrefe, 1:50.34.
Girls U12
1st, Blaire Buchert, 1:06.22; 2nd, Annika Neuschwander, 1:09.31.
Boys U12
1st, Paxton Harris, 1:05.32; 2nd, Tyler Myatt, 1:12.58; 3rd, Colton Cyr, 1:15.10; 4th, Soren Kaaen, 1:17.81; 5th, Oliver Fletcher, 1:19.77; 6th, Gage Clayton, 1:32.44; 7th, Will Hindman, 1:36.22.
Girls U14
1st, Kate Hill, 1:18.55; 2nd, McKaleigh Cyr, 1:18.91; 3rd, Lydia Hawkins-Hogrefe, 1:27.13; th, Anne Hindman, 1:29.60.
Boys U14
1st, Cade Buchert, 1:07.41; 2nd, Zane Hills, 1:21.35.
Girls U16
1st, Kiana DeLint, 55.99; 2nd, Sofie Kaaen, 59.24; 3rd, Cadence Brown, 59.53.
Boys U16
1st, Ethan Hills, 1:08.75.
Girls U18
1st, Sydney Kmetic, 1:18.06.
Boys U18
1st, Caleb Hills, 59.38; 2nd, Wade Hawkins, 1:10.92.
Nordic, March 19
Girls U8
1st, Annallee Phillips, 7:53.9; 2nd, Ava Coriell, 9:03.6; 3rd, Zoe Currey, 9:03.6; 4th, Morgan Hunt, 11:28.8.
Boys U8
1st, Isaac Neuschwander, 5:10.0; 2nd, William Currey, 7:09.8; 3rd, Michael Wilson, 11:32.8.
Girls U10
1st, Lauren Hunt, 6:23.1; 2nd, Caitlyn Wilson, 8:24.6; 3rd, Elizabeth Gibbons, 10:05.0
Boys U10
1st, Frederick Coriell, 4:32.8; 2nd, RY Phillips, 5:41.6; 3rd, Bodee Bauch, 6:40.4; 4th, Preston Brown, 9:29.1.
Girls U12
1st, Annika Neuschwander, 4:02.6.
Boys U12
1st, Ari Engibous, 3:36.8.
Boys U14
1st, Isaiah Engibous, 6:45.9.
Girls U16
1st, Kiana DeLint, 10:57.4; 2nd, Caddence Brown, 12:05.6.
Women U21
1st, Jennifer Neuschwander, 6:09.7; 2nd, Melissa Coriell, 8:09.0
Men U21
1st, Tim Neuschwander, 6:01.8; 2nd, Mark Engibous, 6:23.8.
