Baker/Powder Valley girls wrestlers are staying in a vacation rental home near Portland. They expected to start the state tournament on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, but the event was moved to a single day, Friday, Feb. 24, due to a snowstorm in Portland.
A photo of the snow Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Portland, where the Baker/Powder Valley boys wrestling team arrived late Wednesday, after an exhausting 15-hour trip to compete in the state wrestling championship. The Bulldog girls wrestlers are staying at a rental home about 20 minutes away.
Baker/Powder Valley wrestlers spent some of Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, shopping after a snowstorm postponed the state wrestling tournament in Portland by one day.
Buell Gonzales Jr./Contributed Photo
Baker/Powder Valley girls wrestlers are staying in a vacation rental home near Portland. They expected to start the state tournament on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, but the event was moved to a single day, Friday, Feb. 24, due to a snowstorm in Portland.
Buell Gonzales Jr./Contributed Photo
A photo of the snow Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Portland, where the Baker/Powder Valley boys wrestling team arrived late Wednesday, after an exhausting 15-hour trip to compete in the state wrestling championship. The Bulldog girls wrestlers are staying at a rental home about 20 minutes away.
Wednesday, Feb. 22, was a long and exceptionally dreary day for Baker/Powder Valley wrestling teams.
The seven girls and five boys who qualified for the state tournament were up before dawn to get on a bus and travel 300 miles to Portland.
The meager flakes that dusted Baker City, however, were a pale imitation of the weather affecting other parts of the state — including the Bulldogs’ route along Interstate 84 to Portland.
“We left at 6 a.m. yesterday,” boys coach Jeris Stephens said on Thursday morning. “We didn’t get to the hotel until 9 o’clock (at night).”
That added up to a 15-hour trip, with Buell Gonzales Jr., the Baker School District’s athletic director, at the wheel.
“It snowed pretty much all the way to Boardman, that was all expected,” Gonzales said, talking about the Morrow County town about 140 miles from Baker City.
“It broke for a while and it was nice, no snow until just this side of The Dalles,” Gonzales said. “And then it snowed hard, and traffic was starting to get backed up.”
“It was definitely an interesting trip,” Stephens said. “It took us forever to get to the hotel last night.”
Gonzales said he stopped the bus a few times, with the muscular wrestlers lending a hand to free stuck vehicles.
He also had to take back roads for part of the trip.
“I don’t think I ever got up above 25 miles per hour,” he said.
The bus stopped in Wilsonville, south of Portland, for a practice at the high school, which had been arranged beforehand.
To make matters worse, once the Bulldog boys arrived at their Portland motel and getting a night’s rest, they didn’t have a good option for breakfast, as the motel didn’t offer one and most local restaurants were closed due to the weather.
The girls are staying in a vacation rental home about 20 minutes away, Gonzales said.
All the Bulldogs had an unexpected day off Thursday, as the Oregon School Activities Association had to postpone the tournament when the venue, the Memorial Coliseum, was closed.
OSAA announced Thursday afternoon that the tournament will be a one-day event, with all matches on Friday. The Bulldogs will stay overnight and return home Saturday, Gonzales said.
The National Weather Service office in Portland recorded 10.8 inches of snow on Wednesday, the second-highest one-day total on record there.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.