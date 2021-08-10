This past week, in the world of soccer, news broke that has left a state of chaos in the realm of soccer. Lionel Messi, who has graced the world of international soccer from the age of 17, has spent half of his life draped in the red and blue of Futbol Club Barcelona.
Well, until this past week.
Facing a financial crisis and structural obstacles as they attempt to maintain being competitive in La Liga, FC Barcelona was unable to commit to the initial five-year contract that they had in the works with the 34-year-old superstar, that would have seen him finish his career in Catalunya. What impressed me was what Messi decided to do next.
He was ready to play for less.
Offering to play with up to a 50% pay cut to remain with the club, FC Barcelona still wouldn’t be able to afford his services at that price tag. Although it was quite evident that Messi would have loved to stay, however, after the tumultuous run with Josep Maria Bartameu, who was pushed out of the position of President after a six-year run with his extravagant spending that led to over €1.2bn Euros in debt.
After watching his tearful conference thanking the organization and their fans for the 17-year run, I was taken aback by the conversation that dominates all different domains of sports.
I recognize that athletes in recent memory have often been seen taking by the highest bidder, focused on making money that most dream of, which sometimes may lie with championship aspirations. We have seen the likes of athletes getting huge paydays to profit off their skillset or willingly take a pay cut to join a talented team at a chance to win a title. Though Barcelona was paying Messi handsomely with his last contract, where he was nearly making a million dollars a week, it was evident that money was no longer motivating where he was wanting to play. He wanted to start his career and finish it with FC Barcelona.
“I gave everything for Barcelona from the first day that I arrived right to the last. I never imagined having to say goodbye,” Messi told the news conference on Sunday.
I’ve always enjoyed athletes no matter the sport feel loyalty to the organization and the city that brought them in to compete professionally. It’s even better when we see these athletes reward their team like Giannis Antetokounmpo bringing the Milwaukee Bucks their first championship in over 50 years in basketball, and we saw Messi since the age of 13 win numerous championships and score 672 goals during his tenure.
Messi’s offseason will prove one thing that is evident in sports, the business side of the organization won’t be able to reward loyalty all the time.
If success comes from the athlete playing with their organization, and they are happy to be there, then contract negotiations are normally simple. However, the upper brass from FC Barcelona failed themselves by keeping a big spender like Bartameu at the helm spoiling their chances to keep a generational talent like Messi in their ranks.
Being a free agent for the blink of an eye, Messi now joins the likes of Neymar Jr. and Ángel Di María on the Paris Saint-Germain team and now they are going to be the most anticipated team to watch in the Ligue de Football Professionnel. Fans of FC Barcelona shouldn’t direct their anger towards Messi, because it was evident that he wanted to stay.
This could have been prevented, if the right person was in charge of how their money was spent, both sides would be happy. One of the best players in the world would remain under contract, and Messi would have retired where he probably preferred to retire.
Messi may not have the storybook ending to his career that he truly deserved.
