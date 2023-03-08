Emma Llaurado plays basketball the same way she smiles.
Fast.
And with an infectious joy.
Llaurado, an exchange student from Barcelona, Spain, has brought a certain panache to the Baker girls team that has been ranked number one in the state for most of the season while winning 22 of 24 games.
Joining a team led by six seniors who were instrumental in Baker’s fourth-place finish at last year’s state tournament, Llaurado, a 5-foot-5 guard, quickly became a key contributor off the bench.
She’s with the Bulldogs in Forest Grove, where Baker opens the state tournament against Madras at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
A left-hander, Llaurado, 17, has drawn loud cheers from the Baker student section with her distinctive style, including deft behind-the-back dribbling and one-handed passes that rarely lack in velocity.
But her favorite move — the one she has honed since she started playing basketball at age 6 — hasn’t transferred as readily from Spain to Eastern Oregon.
Llaurado smiles as she talks about what is sometimes called the “Eurostep.”
A player drives into the lane, plants one foot and fakes to one side to get the defender off balance, then steps to the other side for a lay in.
Llaurado has deployed her signature move frequently, but in most cases referees have called her for a traveling violation.
“That’s not traveling in Spain,” Llaurado said, still grinning.
She said she’s still trying to adjust, to either tweak the move or avoid it altogether.
But it’s hard.
“It’s just the way I play — my whole life,” she said.
Dealing with different interpretations of basketball rules has hardly been the only adjustment for Llaurado.
In Spain, schools have what amount to intramural sports teams, but they don’t compete against other schools as in the U.S.
To play competitive basketball, Llaurado said, you have to join a club.
You also have to pay — not only to participate, but to buy the uniform.
“It’s really different,” Llaurado said.
She said she was destined to play basketball after her sister, Claudia, who is four years older, started with the sport.
“My family was like, ‘you’re going to play,’ ” Llaurado said. “I’m so happy I did.”
Club basketball teams in Spain have players all of the same age, she said.
At BHS, Llaurado joined a team with freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors.
Baker coach Jason Ramos said Llaurado rapidly became a key member of the team.
“I think she’s fit in very well,” Ramos said. “The girls were excited knowing she was going to join us. She’s a really good ball-handler and she knows the game. She’s done a great job.”
Although Llaurado has mainly come off the bench, she started several games after senior Macey Moore sustained an ankle injury.
“That was really nice to have her able to step in,” Ramos said of Llaurado.
She has also helped distribute the playing time more evenly, something that became more important after senior starter Makenzie Flanagan was lost for the season with a knee injury in late December.
Reveling in spectator support
But the most dramatic difference between playing in Spain and in Baker, Llaurado said, isn’t on the court.
It’s in the bleachers.
At home, about the only people who attend games are relatives of the players, Llaurado said.
The first time she stepped onto Peacock Court at BHS and looked into the stands, where hundreds of students, parents and community members were watching, she was nervous.
But also thrilled.
“I like people cheering — I just like that feeling,” she said.
Llaurado said she’s even enjoyed road games, where the crowd is loud, but not rooting for her and the other Bulldogs.
“I just love the spirit of the people,” she said. “Everyone comes to watch. In Spain it’s not like that.”
Ramos said he’s glad Llaurado has been able to travel to different parts of Oregon, as well as Idaho, during the season.
“She’s always asking questions,” he said. “It’s great that she’s getting a new and different experience.”
Joining a team with championship aspirations
Llaurado, who arrived in Baker City in late summer, just before the school year started, said she and her family chose the town, from among many options, based largely on internet research.
They thought the town looked like a place she would enjoy, despite the drastic difference in population.
Barcelona, the capital of the Catalonia, has a population of about 1.6 million, with three times as many people in its metropolitan area.
Llaurado laughed as she talked about another major adjustment she had to make.
“Everyone can drive here,” she said. “I have to ask for rides all the time. I always use public transport in Barcelona.”
Llaurado quickly became involved in sports, joining Baker’s girls soccer team last fall.
Although she said soccer is the most popular sport in Spain, as with most European countries, Llaurado had always focused on basketball.
During the soccer season she said she talked with several basketball players and learned that the Bulldogs, coming off their fourth-place finish last year, were expecting to compete for a state title this season.
She said she was excited about the possibility of helping her new classmates achieve that goal.
“They told me that the team was really good, and I wanted to have that experience,” she said.
Llaurado said she felt like she was a member of the team almost immediately when practice started in November.
“The girls have made me part of the family,” she said. “I’m really happy with them. I learned a lot.”
Llaurado said some of the top teams the Bulldogs have played are better than the club teams she played against at home.
An exciting surprise to end the season
Although Llaurado is thrilled to help Baker try to win its second state title — the Bulldogs play Madras in a quarterfinal at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at Forest Grove High School — she’s even more ecstatic about an unexpected reunion.
Her mother, Monica, is flying to Portland. She’s scheduled to arrive about the time Thursday’s game tips off.
“I’m so excited that she’s coming,” Llaurado said. “She wanted to watch me play in the U.S.”
Although she talks with her mother frequently, Llaurado said they didn’t even broach the subject of her mother flying to Oregon until recently.
“I said that if we go to state, you should come,” she said. “But I didn’t think that she was actually going to be able to come.”
She hasn’t seen her mother since she left Spain more than half a year ago.
That their reunion will happen in a gym filled with spectators brings that smile, which rarely goes away, back to Llaurado’s face.
“I’m so happy.”
