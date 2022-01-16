Sorry, an error occurred.
Baker's Brianna Stadler competing in the Class 4A state meet in 2020.
Brianna Stadler, a four-time state champion, has signed a letter of intent to swim for Colorado Mesa University.
LA GRANDE — Baker senior swimmer Brianna Stadler won two events, setting a meet record in one, at the La Grande Invitational on Saturday, Jan 15.
Stadler, a four-time state champion who also has a state record in the backstroke, won the 100-meter butterfly at La Grande, setting a new meet record in a time of 1:00.96.
Stadler, who signed a letter of intent last fall to compete in swimming at Colorado Mesa University, also won the 200-meter individual medley at La Grande, in 2:17.01.
Baker finished tied for fourth with Cove Charter in the girls side of the meet.
On the boys side, Baker finished fifth.
Other individual results for Baker:
• Silas Carter, 3rd, boys 100 freestyle, 1:01.52.
• Gabriel Bott, 9th, boys 50 freestyle, 27.51.
• Angel DeArcos, 4th, boys 100 butterfly, 1:07.74.
• Gabriel Bott, 5th, boys 100 butterfly, 1:18.93.
• Addy Macy, 15th, girls 100 freestyle, 1:30.70.
