LA GRANDE — Baker senior swimmer Brianna Stadler won two events, setting a meet record in one, at the La Grande Invitational on Saturday, Jan 15.

Stadler, a four-time state champion who also has a state record in the backstroke, won the 100-meter butterfly at La Grande, setting a new meet record in a time of 1:00.96.

Stadler, who signed a letter of intent last fall to compete in swimming at Colorado Mesa University, also won the 200-meter individual medley at La Grande, in 2:17.01.

Baker finished tied for fourth with Cove Charter in the girls side of the meet.

On the boys side, Baker finished fifth.

Other individual results for Baker:

• Silas Carter, 3rd, boys 100 freestyle, 1:01.52.

• Gabriel Bott, 9th, boys 50 freestyle, 27.51.

• Angel DeArcos, 4th, boys 100 butterfly, 1:07.74.

• Gabriel Bott, 5th, boys 100 butterfly, 1:18.93.

• Addy Macy, 15th, girls 100 freestyle, 1:30.70.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.