Stadler wins two events at swim meet Baker City Herald Dec 14, 2021 Dec 14, 2021 Updated 6 hrs ago

LA GRANDE — Baker senior swimmer Brianna Stadler won two races to lead the Bulldog girls to a fourth-place finish in the five-team La Grande Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The Baker boys placed fifth.

Stadler, a three-time state champion, won the 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter backstroke.

In the freestyle race, Stadler finished just more than nine seconds ahead of runner-up Chloe Lynch, a La Grande junior.

Stadler's senior teammate, Caitlyn Lien, finished fifth.

In the 100 backstroke, Stadler touched the wall 12 seconds ahead of second-place Kennedy Abbas, a junior from The Dalles.

Other Baker results:

Girls

• 50 freestyle: Lien, fifth; Addy Macy, freshman, 23rd
• 50 backstroke, JV: Macy, first

Boys

• 50 freestyle: Gabriel Bott, junior, third; Silas Carter, senior, fourth
• 100 butterfly: Angel De Arcos, junior, 4th
• 100 freestyle: Gabriel Bott, fifth
• 100 backstroke, Angel De Arcos, fourth
• 50 backstroke, JV: Silas Carter, first
