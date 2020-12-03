Under the lights of Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri, the Missouri Tigers were taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores two days after Thanksgiving. The player who lined up to kick off for the Commodores in the second half had a decal on the back of her helmet reading “Play like a girl.” With that kick, Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a college football game for a school in one of the Power 5 conferences, in this case the Southeastern Conference.
A four-year player on Vanderbilt’s women’s soccer team, Fuller played as a back-up goalie for most of her career. After every member of Vanderbilt’s football kicking unit was unable to play due to COVID-19 protocols, the opportunity was presented to her.
After playing in Vanderbilt’s final Southeastern Conference soccer match against Arkansas, Fuller could have gone back home to Texas for the Thanksgiving holiday, but she opted not to.
During the Nov. 28 football game against Missouri, Fuller had little chance to showcase her foot. Heading into halftime, Missouri led the game 21-0. In hopes to rally the team, Fuller gave a pep talk to build morale. To start the second half, she managed to nail a squib kick that landed on the 35-yard line.
The Tigers continued their routing of the Commodores, and the game ended with Vanderbilt still winless. But the score was secondary to the deeper meaning of Fuller’s performance.
“Play like a girl” wasn’t just a decree, but a way for Fuller to highlight the nonprofit “Play like a Girl” movement that she highlighted the day before the game on Twitter.
“Tomorrow I will be wearing “Play Like a Girl” on the back of my helmet. @iplaylikeagirl is a nonprofit that encourages girls to play sports and get exposure to STEM opportunities. Check them out! #playlikeagirl https://iplaylikeagirl.org/donate/.”
Although Fuller made history this past weekend in competing in a Power 5 conference game, she wasn’t the first woman to play in a college football game. She joined Jacksonville State’s Ashley Martin, New Mexico State’s Katie Hnida, Kent State’s April Goss and Adams State’s Becca Longo in suiting up for their schools.
But though Fuller wasn’t the first, her goal is to ensure she is not the last. Whether the issue is members of the U.S. women’s national soccer team seeking to be properly compensated compared to the men’s team, or women working on coaching staffs or in broadcast booths for the NFL or Major League baseball, the narrative is the same.
Equal opportunity.
While men’s sports continue to flourish both in popularity and economically, women’s sports tend to be overlooked and overshadowed. Fighting off numerous stereotypes over the years, sports fanatics continue to criticize women competing alongside their male counterparts.
But Fuller, like those who went before her, see this as a chance to inspire future generations.
“It’s just so exciting that I can represent the little girls out there who wanted to do this or thought about playing football or any sport, really,” she said after the Vanderbilt-Missouri game.
Though her efforts were celebrated by many, there were still critics. Let me be frank when I say this to those who question whether women should compete in a “man’s game.”
Women belong in any form of sport, no matter what capacity.
How and in what way this will happen, I can’t predict.
But milestones such as Fuller’s kickoff are a step in the right direction.
Although Fuller’s opportunity arose due to the pandemic, her achievement furthers the conversation and creates momentum. Women will continue to break through gender barriers to partake in sports they are passionate about. They will inspire younger generations.
ESPN senior writer Ryan McGee acknowledged the impact of Fuller’s participation with a tweet prior to the historic game.
“Here’s why the Sarah Fuller story is awesome, whether she plays today or not. My teenage daughter came downstairs just now and immediately said, ‘Let’s check in on the Vanderbilt game.’ ”
That is one incredible #WomeninSports moment.
Corey Kirk is the Baker City Herald's sports editor.
