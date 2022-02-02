In the span of about 2 minutes, everything that hadn’t worked for the Baker boys basketball team in the first half Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Nyssa, began to yield riches.
Steals.
Layins.
Points.
Lots of points.
Isaiah Jones scored the first 9 points of a 12-0 Baker run early in the third quarter that rapidly turned a close game into a rout.
Baker scored 20 of the last 22 points of the third quarter and breezed to a 62-40 win.
It was the eighth straight win for the Bulldogs, who are 14-3 overall and ranked sixth in the Class 4A standings.
The key to the game-changing stretch in the third quarter was defense, Baker coach Jebron Jones said.
Specifically, his decision to switch from the fullcourt press that Baker deployed, with little effect, in the first half, to a halfcourt trap.
Nyssa was perplexed by the latter tactic.
After Zack Kausler hit a 3-pointer to cut Baker’s lead to 32-29 early in the third quarter, the combination of Baker’s defense and Isaiah Jones’ array of offensive moves quickly shifted all the momentum to Baker.
Jones hit a tough turnaround jumper from 15 feet, and he followed less than 30 seconds later with a layin to give Baker a 36-29 lead, its largest of the game to that point.
Jones completed his personal 9-0 run with a layin off a steal, and, after a Nyssa timeout with 5:48 left in the third quarter, he twisted through the lane for a basket, drew a foul and made the free throw.
Baker led 41-29 with 5:41 left in the quarter.
Paul Hobson scored on a breakaway after another steal, and Grant Gambleton made a free throw to push the lead to 44-29.
Kayno Flores ended the 12-0 run with a 15-footer, but Baker then scored the final eight points, with four players scoring two points each — Drake Harper, Hudson Spike and Hobson each had baskets, and Jones capped the quarter with a pair of free throws as Baker led 52-31 after three quarters.
The final period was anticlimactic as Nyssa never mounted a comeback.
Jebron Jones said he changed to the halfcourt trap after Baker’s fullcourt press “wasn’t doing anything productive in the first half.”
Jaxon Logsdon had an early steal on the press that led to Hobson’s layin and Baker’s 4-0 lead.
But for the rest of the first half Nyssa handled the Baker press with aplomb, although there were multiple plays when a Nyssa player barely managed to grab a somewhat errant pass.
“They beat us to all the 50-50 balls, and they outhustled us,” Jebron Jones said. “That was a point of emphasis at halftime. I challenged the guys to step it up or we’ll lose.”
After Isaiah Jones’ inside basket gave Baker a 10-8 lead late in the first quarter, the lead changed hands nine times during the remainder of the first half.
The score was tied three times as well, the last time on Andrew Enders’ 3-pointer for Nyssa with 1:33 left in the half.
Hayden Younger’s basket in the lane gave Baker a 30-26 lead at halftime.
Jebron Jones said he had “no complaints” about Baker’s performance in the decisive third quarter, outscoring Nyssa 22-5.
“I was just disappointed it took so long for the kids to want to play hard,” he said.
But he noted that despite the first-half struggles, Baker still had the lead at halftime.
“Even though we didn’t play our best half, we still scored more points than they did, and at the end of the day that’s what matters,” Jones said. “Some games are pretty and some games are ugly. This game was ugly.”
Jones said the absence of freshman guard Jaron Long, who injured his knee in Baker’s 67-41 win at La Grande on Jan. 28, had a noticeable effect against Nyssa.
Long might have the quickest hands on the team, and he’s usually responsible for a significant share of the team’s steals. He’s also adept at driving into the lane and creating his own shot.
“He’s a big part of the machine,” Jones said. “We definitely missed Jaron. It left a hole on our team.”
Jones said Long will miss Baker’s two upcoming home games — Friday, Feb. 4, game against Mac-Hi (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday, Feb. 5, against Powder Valley (5:30 p.m.).
Long could return next week. Baker plays host to La Grande in a game that could decide the Greater Oregon League title on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 7:30 p.m.
Isaiah Jones led all scorers with 21 points. Spike added 13 points and Hobson 12. Eight Bulldogs scored.
In a curious statistical anomaly, Baker didn’t make any 3-pointers, while Nyssa had six. Baker’s 27 to 10 advantage in two-point shots more than made up the difference.
BAKER (62)
Logsdon 0 0-0 0, Harper 1 0-0 2, Gambleton 2 1-2 5, Quintela 0 0-2 0, Younger 1 1-2 3, Molina 2 0-2 4, Spike 6 1-2 13, Jones 9 3-3 21, Hobson 6 0-0 12, Charbonneau 0 2-2 2, Mitchell 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 8-15 62.
NYSSA (40)
C. Ramirez 0 0-2 0, Fales 1 0-0 2, Zuniga 1 0-0 2, Enders 5 2-2 15, Flores 1 0-0 2, E. Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Iniguez 1 0-0 2, Kausler 4 0-0 11, Bueno 1 0-0 2, Sanders 1 0-1 2, Vela 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 2-5 40.
Baker 14 16 22 10 — 62
Nyssa 13 13 5 9 — 40
