Three Baker High School seniors were named to Class 4A baseball all-state teams by a vote of coaches around the state.

Logan Capon, who pitched and played multiple positions, was named to the second team as a utility player.

Connor Chastain was a third-team pick as an outfielder, and Hayden Younger was named honorable mention as an infielder.

The all-state selections were the latest honors for Capon, Chastain and Younger.

The trio was also picked to play in the Oregon Class 4A All-Star Series June 18-19 at North Marion High School. The annual event features the state's top Class 4A graduating seniors.

Younger, Chastain and Capon were all first-team picks for the Greater Oregon League this season.

The trio helped Baker finish second in the league and advance to the Class 4A playoffs.

Baker beat Estacada 9-8 on May 21 at the Baker Sports Complex, then lost to Hidden Valley 7-0 on May 25 to finish the season with a 16-12 record.

La Grande, which won the state championship, had several players on all-state teams, including player of the year, Devin Bell, and coach of the year, Parker McKinley.

