Three seniors from Baker High School’s baseball team have been picked to play in the Oregon Class 4A All-Star Series this weekend at North Marion High School in Aurora, south of Portland.
Baker players selected are Logan Capon, Connor Chastain and Hayden Younger.
The annual event, which features the state's top Class 4A graduating seniors, started in 1979, and until 2019 the series was played in Roseburg.
The all-star series moved to North Marion in 2019. This year's games will be at Bob Brack Stadium. A 9-inning game is set for 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, with two 7-inning games, the first starting at noon, on Sunday, June 19. An awards ceremony will follow Sunday's doubleheader.
In addition to being picked for the all-star series, Capon, Chastain and Younger were each named to the Class 4A all-state baseball teams earlier this month.
Capon was named to the second team as a utility player.
Chastain was a third team outfielder, and Younger an honorable mention pick as an infielder.
A fourth Bulldog, sophomore Hudson Spike, was named to the second team as an outfielder.
A Summer League double header will be played today in the Baker Sports Complex, June 17 at 3 p.m., featuring the Bulldogs vs. the La Grande Tigers, the 2022 league champions.
