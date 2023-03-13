When Jozie Ramos’ final free throw swished through the net at Forest Grove High School, it marked the end of a story — a quest, really — that started most of a decade before.
It was a journey fraught with obstacles both common — injuries and illnesses — and utterly unprecedented — a virus that spawned the worst pandemic in a century.
It started when Ramos and her fellow seniors were impossibly small, fourth graders gamboling around the court, just learning to dribble and pass and shoot.
But even then they dreamed, those young girls, of winning a state championship together as Baker Bulldogs.
“Our seniors have been playing together since we were in fourth grade,” Macey Moore said after the Bulldogs’ 60-56 win over Gladstone in the state title game Saturday night, March 11 at Forest Grove High School. “So this is something that we’ve been wanting to do since we were fourth graders. This is the way we wanted to go out and it couldn’t be any better than this for the seniors.”
“It just means so much to be here right now with all my best friends,” Ramos said. “We’ve all known each other for so long and we’ve worked so hard for this.”
Moore and Ramos, along with fellow seniors Rylee Elms, Sydnee Pierce, Brooklyn Jaca and Makenzie Flanagan, were together for the final time as teammates as the Bulldogs celebrated another state championship at Forest Grove.
Four years ago, in March 2019, two of those girls — Ramos and Elms — saw their older sisters, Jayme Ramos and Averi Elms, play key roles as Baker won its first girls basketball state championship on the same court at Forest Grove. Jayme Ramos led Baker with 14 points in the title game win over Marist Catholic.
(Mat Sand, who coached that team, was in the stands Saturday night at Forest Grove. He left the position in the fall of 2021 and was replaced by Jason Ramos, who is Jozie and Jayme’s dad.)
A year later, in 2020, Ramos, Elms, Flanagan and Moore, as freshmen, were on the Baker team that traveled back to Forest Grove seeking a second straight state title.
The Bulldogs, who were one of the favorites, entering the tournament with a 25-1 record, were preparing for their opening game when they learned that, due to something called the coronavirus, they would play in a gym devoid of spectators.
The much worse news came a few hours later.
There would be no tournament at all.
No chance for the rare and coveted back-to-back state championship, something no Baker team has accomplished.
The next year, with the six teammates now sophomores, they were again denied a chance to win a trophy, as the basketball season was moved from winter to spring, with no state tournament.
Only as juniors, in March 2022, did the group finally get the opportunity they had so long sought.
Again, disappointment.
Baker lost its first game to Corbett.
But the Bulldogs rebounded to win two straight, over Cascade and Marist Catholic, to claim the fourth-place trophy.
And then their final chance, the 2022-23 season.
With the six teammates as senior leaders, the Bulldogs lived up to their lofty expectations. Baker lost just twice, to Marshfield — a loss the Bulldogs avenged by beating the Pirates in the state semifinals on Friday, March 10 — and to Crane, the runner up in the Class 1A state tournament.
There were challenges, to be sure.
Flanagan, a starting guard, sustained a knee injury in the Stayton tournament in late December and was lost for the season.
Moore, also a starter, injured her ankle and missed several games later in the season.
But the Bulldogs continued to win, going unbeaten in the Greater Oregon League and routing Klamath Union in a playoff game March 3 to advance to the state tournament.
For the first time since 2019, the event took place at Forest Grove (the 2022 tournament was at Coos Bay).
During their three wins at Forest Grove — Baker beat Madras and Marshfield to advance to the title game — the seniors performed with a sort of ruthless precision that exemplified their skill and experience.
The five seniors in uniform — Flanagan, recovering from knee surgery, was a constant source of support from the bench — scored 149 of Baker’s 155 points in its three tournament wins.
They scored 56 of the 60 points against Gladstone in the championship game, 44 of 45 against Marshfield, and 49 of 50 against Madras.
“It actually feels really good to win the state championship and it means a lot to me,” said Elms, who celebrated her 18th birthday on Monday, March 13. “I wasn’t able to play on our volleyball team last year, because I was really sick. Since I couldn’t do that, I wanted to play basketball and win a championship. I kind of put my health on the line, though, but it’s nice to get rewarded with a state championship.”
Baker City Police and fire trucks led the school bus with the Bulldog girls and boys teams through the city Sunday afternoon, March 12 on a procession to BHS.
The Baker boys, who lost their two games at the state tournament, won the sportsmanship award for the second straight season.
The Bulldog boys also were one of just three teams this season to beat Cascade, which won the state title. Baker beat the Cougars 54-46 at BHS on Feb. 4.
— Mike Weber contributed to this story.
