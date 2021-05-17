Eighteen Baker track and field athletes punched their tickets to the state meet with strong performances at the district meet in Ontario on Saturday, May 14.
“It went amazing, they did great,” Baker coach Suzy Cole said.
The state meet is set for Friday and Saturday, May 21 and 22, at Siuslaw High School in Florence.
In addition to the individuals who qualified for state by finishing first or second in their events, the Baker boys won the team title at the district meet, edging La Grande, 93 to 89.
The Baker girls finished second behind La Grande, with 81 points to the Tigers’ 122.
Girls qualifiers
Sophomore Anna Belding advanced to state in two events, winning the district title in the 400, and placing second in the 200.
Senior Sydney Keller placed second in the 400, and junior Emma Baeth was runner-up in the 800.
Belding, Keller and Baeth will be joining their teammate, sophomore Sydnee Pierce, to compete at state in the 4x400 relay, which the quartet won at district.
Cole said sophomore Jozie Ramos qualified in both the high jump, finishing second, but she also surprised her coach by placing second in the shot put to qualify in that event as well.
“She definitely had a good day for us,” Cole said of Ramos.
Boys qualifiers
Senior Kaden Myer set a personal record in winning the 100 meters in 11.44 seconds.
“Kaden has worked very hard for four years, he’s very competitive and has put in a lot of work,” Cole said. “He had another great 100.”
His younger brother, freshman Malaki Myer, placed second in the 200. Sophomore Diego Quintela was runner-up in the 400, and sophomore Jordan Mills won the 800.
Sophomore Gauge Bloomer qualified for state in both the javelin, where he was second, and the 110 hurdles, which he won.
“He won the high hurdles for us, which is something he used to do, but he is a pretty big kid now, and we asked him to run those to get points for us, and those points were very pivotal for us,” Cole said.
Sophomore Reeve Damschen won the pole vault, senior Ian Jesenko was district champion in the long jump, sophomore Thaddeus Pepera placed second in the high jump, and Tate Powell was second in the long jump. Freshman Dash Bloomer was second in the 300 hurdles.
Baker’s 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams both won the district title.
Cole said her focus this week will be to help her athletes prepare mentally and physically for the two-day state meet.
“Your emotional energy has a direct effect on your physical energy, so we are trying to keep that going, especially with the end of the school year coming on,” Cole said.
DISTRICT RESULTS
100 meters, GIRLS
6. Sydnee Pierce; 8. Alexis Conant. 10. Jocelyn Hellberg.
100 meters, BOYS
1. Kaden Myer; 5. Wyatt Hawkins; 7. Ian Jesenko.
200 meters, GIRLS
2. Anna Belding.
200 meters, BOYS
2. Malaki Myer; 7. Gaige Birmingham.
400 meters, girls
1. Anna Belding; 2. Sydney Keller.
400 meters, BOYS
2. Diego Quintela; 3. Angel DeArcos.
800 meters, BOYS
1. Jordan Mills.
800 meters, girls
2. Emma Baeth.
1500 meters, girls
3. Emma Baeth; 4. Corah Downing.
3000 meters, girls
3. Sydney Lamb; 5. Salena Bott.
1500 meters, BOYS
5. Seth Mastrude.
3000 meters, BOYS
5. Jordan Mills; 6. Seth Mastrude.
100 hurdles, girls
4. Brooklyn Jaca; 6. Jocelynn Hellberg; 8. Alexis Conant.
110 hurdles, BOYS
1. Gauge Bloomer; 4. Thaddeus Pepera; 7. Jacob Mills.
300 hurdles, girls
4. Corah Downing; 5. Salena Bott; 6. Brooklyn Jaca.
300 hurdles, BOYS
2. Dash Bloomer; 3. Thaddeus Pepera; 4. Gabe Bott.
4x100 Relay, girls
3. Brooklyn Jaca, Alexis Conant, Anna Belding, Sydnee Pierce.
4x100 Relay, BOYS
1. Kaden Myer, Malaki Myer, Wyatt Hawkins, Ian Jesenko.
4x400 Relay, girls
1. Anna Belding, Sydnee Pierce, Sydney Keller, Emma Baeth.
4x400 Relay, BOYS
1. Kaden Myer, Malaki Myer, Diego Quintela, Angel DeArcos.
Shot put, girls
2. Jozie Ramos; 8. Hayden Paulsen; 9. Ryann Paulsen.
Shot put, BOYS
4. Eithen Hatfield; 8. Mike Gentry; 9. Tate Powell.
discus, girls
3. Hayden Paulsen; 6. Jozie Ramos.
discus, BOYS
5. Mike Gentry; 6. Jacob Mills; 9. Tate Powell.
javelin, girls
3. Hayden Paulsen; 4. Ryann Paulsen.
javelin, BOYS
2. Gauge Bloomer; 5. Dash Bloomer; 6. Gaige Birmingham.
High Jump, girls
2. Jozie Ramos; 4. Brooklyn Jaca; 5. Daphne Thomas.
High Jump, BOYS
2. Thaddeus Pepera; 4. Gabe Bott.
POLE VAULT, girls
1. Sydney Keller; 2. Salena Bott; 3. Avril Zickgraf.
POLE VAULT, BOYS
1. Reeve Damschen; 3. Gabe Bott.
Long Jump, girls
4. Sydnee Pierce; 5. Avril Zickgraf; 6. Daphne Thomas.
Long Jump, BOYS
1. Ian Jesenko; 2. Tate Powell; 5. Wyatt Hawkins.
Triple Jump, girls
2. Sydney Keller; 5. Avril Zickgraf.
Triple Jump, BOYS
3. Dash Bloomer; 5. Wyatt Hawkins.
