LA GRANDE — Baker track and field teams, with many competitors absent due to the Baker High School prom, competed in the La Grande Invitational on Saturday, April 15.
The Baker boys placed third with 62 points, behind Tri-Valley (66.5) and La Grande (174).
Baker’s Reeve Damschen won the pole vault, clearing 10 feet, while teammate Nahon Svitak was third with a best of 9 feet. Malaki Myer was second in the 100, 200 and 400 sprints. Daniel Brown placed third in the 1,500, and Hudson Spike was third in the high jump.
On the girls side, Baker placed eighth with 40 points. La Grande won the team title with 170 points.
Baker’s Sofie Kaaen won the pole vault by clearing 8 feet. Jozie Ramos was second in the high jump, and Gracie Spike second in the discus.
Powder Valley and Pine Eagle also competed.
In the boys meet, Powder Valley placed 10th with 32 points and Pine Eagle was 12th with 12 points.
Pine Eagle was 13th in the boys meet with eight points, and Powder Valley tied for 14th with three points.
Pine Eagle's Ella Randall won the girls shot put.
Girls individual results (Baker, Powder Valley and Pine Eagle)
100
Sky Nesser (PV), 6th, 14.04; Kayla Coley (B), 21st, 14.89; Claire Bachman (B), 24th, 15.04; Winter Smith (B), 32nd, 15.19; Leona Rose (B), 37th, 15.45; Janie Bingham (PV), 47th, 16.00; Emilia Cantone (B), 54th, 16.31; Ella Randall (PE), 61st, 17.02; Nevaeh Schuldt (PV), 64th, 17.20; Abby Cox (PV), 65th, 17.26
200
Ayla Bingham (PV), 6th, 28.75; Kayla Coley (B), 9th, 29.87; Sammy Gressley (PV), 12th, 29.94; Claire Bachman (B), 20th, 30.71; Winter Smith (B), 30th, 31.54; Leona Rose (B), 41st, 32.47; Reese Roys (B), 44th, 33.07; Jodi Bingham (PV), 47th, 33.61
400
Sammy Gressley (PV), 9th, 1:07.36; Reese Roys (B), 10th, 1:10.02; Tyler Gressley (PV), 13th, 1:12.72; Emma Timm (B), 14th, 1:13.33; Jodi Bingham (PV), 15th, 1:14.18; Allie Hughes (PE), 18th, 1:16.34; Evie Davis (PE), 20th, 1:20.65
1,500
Sofie Kaaen (B), 10th, 5:46.52; Emma Timm (B), 17th, 6:15.16; Sage Cuzick (B), 18th, 6:15.18; Allie Hughes (PE), 19th, 6:22.39; Emma Annis (PE), 24th, 7:05.54
3,000
Evie Davis (PE), 7th, 14:57.64
100 hurdles
Meren Jesenko (B), 11th, 20.52
300 hurdles
Tyler Gressley (PV), 12th, 59.01; Meren Jesenko (B), 13th, 59.37
4x100 relay
Powder Valley, 2nd, 51.78 (Sammy Gressley, Ayla Bingham, Tyler Gressley, Sky Nesser); Pine Eagle, 10th, 59.88 (Evie Davis, Allie Hughes, Emma Annis, Ella Randall)
Shot put
Ella Randall (PE), 1st, 36-8; Jozie Ramos (B), 3rd, 30-3; Lilly Collins (B), 8th, 2608.5; Abby Cox (PV), 9th, 26-6; Sage Baker (B), 13th, 24-6; Chloe Cox (PV), 15th, 24-1.5; Gracie Spike (B), 17th, 23-11.5; Marley Barrett (B), 39th, 20-10.5; Savannah McGaughey (B), 44th, 17-11; Addy Klundby (PV), 46th, 16-3.5
Discus
Gracie Spike (B), 2nd, 90-3; Chloe Cox (PV), 13th, 68-11; Abby Cox (PV), 15th, 67-8; Lilly Collins (B), 18th, 64-7; Sage Baker (B), 19th, 64-4; Evie Davis (PE), 33rd, 55-4; Taylor Shaw (B), 37th, 54-3; Janie Bingham (PV), 40th, 53-5; Savannah McGaughey (B), 41st, 51-8.5; Emma Annis (PE), 47th, 45-2.5; Marley Barrett (B), 50th, 36-9
Javelin
Dallee Bingham (PV), 5th, 95-8; Ryann Paulsen (B), 7th, 93-2; Addy Klundby (PV), 11th, 74-0; Gracie Spike (B), 12th, 73-7; Marley Barrett (B), 14th, 73-1; Chloe Cox (PV), 19th, 64-11; Janie Bingham (PV|, 21st, 63-10; Taylor Shaw (B), 23rd, 63-0; Savannah McGaughey (B), 30th, 56-5; Emma Annis (PE), 37th, 38-5
High jump
Jozie Ramos (B), 2nd, 4-10; Brooklyn Jaca (B), 4th, 4-8; Anna Johnson (B), 11th, 4-0
Pole vault
Sofie Kaaen (B), 1st, 8-0
Long jump
Ayla Bingham (PV), 3rd, 14-8; Reese Roys (B), 22nd, 11-7.5; Emilia Cantone (B), 28th, 10-11; Lani Pierce (B), 33rd, 10-4.5; Savannah McGaughey (B), 35th, 9-7.5
Triple jump
Sammy Gressley (PV), 2nd, 30-9.5; Lani Pierce (B), 13th, 24-6.75
Boys individual results (Baker, Powder Valley, Pine Eagle)
100
Malaki Myer (B), 2nd, 12.08; Jackson Chandler (PV), 10th, 12.81; Reeve Damschen (B), 21st, 13.29; Titus Baldwin (PV), 30th, 13.56; Nahom Svitak (B), 48th, 14.34; Gaige Birmingham (B), 56th, 14.70; Haven Olson (B), 62nd, 15.15; Caleb Kerns (PV), 63rd, 145.33; Kade Rudi (B), 64th, 15.59; Kevin Gutierrez (B), 66th, 16.19
200
Malaki Myer (B), 2nd, 24.12; Wayland Thomas (B), 17th, 27.01; Titus Baldwin (PV), 28th, 28.27; Haven Olson (B), 44th, 32.75
400
Malaki Myer (B), 2nd, 52.71; Cole Morgan (PE), 5th, 54.78; Titus Baldwin (PV), 16th, 1:01.04; Haven Olson (B), 31st, 1:15.75
800
Gabriel Brown (PE), 5th, 2:19.22; Jordan Mills (B), 9th, 2:24.78; Jackson Chandler (PV), 14th, 2:29.28; Seth Mastrude (B), 15th, 2:29.70; Tanner Lucas (B), 22nd, 2:40.92; Zack Conant (B), 2:41.19; Alan Bedolla (PV), 25th, 2:43.18; Jaxon Everson (B), 31st, 3:12.84
1,500
Daniel Brown (B), 3rd, 4:28.40; Jordan Mills (B), 5th, 4:41.15; Gideon Tubbs (PE), 11th, 4:52.18; Gabriel Brown (PE), 13th, 4:54.77; Seth Mastrude (B), 16th, 5:01.16; Jason Ludin (PE), 25th, 5:19.91; Alan Bedolla (PV), 26th, 5:20.28; Tanner Lucas (B), 27th, 5:22.42; Jaxon Everson (B), 34th, 5:52.09
3,000
Dallin Guerts (PE), 13th, 14:02.15
Shot put
Caleb Kerns (PV), 10th, 34-2.5; Wesley Kerns (PV), 18th, 31-5; Gus Espuny (B), 20th, 31-3.75; Dillon Multop (B), 22nd, 31-1.5; Reeve Damschen (B), 31st, 28-11.5; Tevya Taylor (PE), 34th, 28-6.5; Kevin Gutierrez (B), 41st, 25-9; Kade Rudi (B), 49th, 23-1; Dave Ocha (B), 51st, 22-8
Discus
Caleb Kerns (PV), and Dillon Multop (B), 11th, 94-0; Jacob Mills (B), 20th, 86-1; Tevya Taylor (PE), 25th, 79-8; Kade Rudi (B), 26th 79-4; Tyson Hunt (PE), 29th, 77-9; Kevin Gutierrez (B), 33rd, 75-10; Cole Burge (B), 34th, 74-2; Wesley Kerns (PV), 38th, 71-8; Gus Espuny (B), 43rd, 65-1; Dave Ocha (B), 56th, 50-6; Dallin Guerts (PE), 57th, 50-5
Javelin
Caleb Kerns (PV), 14th, 105-7; Jackson Chandler (PV), 17th, 103-10.5; Cole Burge (B), 19th, 99-1; Kade Rudi (B), 32nd, 88-1; Wesley Kerns (PV), 35th, 83-9.75; Tevya Taylor (PE), 36th, 82-7; Jacob Mills (B), 44th, 77-6; Kevin Gutierrez (B), 46th, 73-4; Gaige Birmingham (B), 47th, 73-2.5; Gus Espuny (B), 48th, 67-9
High jump
Hudson Spike (B), 3rd, 5-6; Chris Grende (PV), 6th, 5-2
Pole vault
Reeve Damschen (B), 1st, 10-0; Nahom Svitak (B), 3rd, 9-0; Wade Hawkins (B), 7th, 8-0; Csongor Farkas (B), 11th, 7-0
Long jump
Hudson Spike (B), 5th, 18-10.75; Wayland Thomas (B), 8th, 17-9; Wade Hawkins (B), 20th, 15-7.75; Nahom Svitak (B), 32nd, 12-6.25
