Two members of Baker’s girls wrestling team will compete at the state tournament Feb. 24 in Culver.
Sheylin Karolski and Sarah Plummer qualified for state with their performances at the regional tournament on Saturday, Feb. 5, in Redmond.
Karolski finished first at 170 pounds and Plummer was second at 145. The top three wrestlers in each class qualified for state.
Baker’s third competitor, Lilly Collins, placed sixth at regionals at 135 pounds.
Baker coach Brandon Young said Karolski “has been on fire since January. She gets tough and she isn’t afraid of a fight. Sheylin is very aggressive and breaks her opponents mentally, her style of wrestling is what we call ‘a brawler.’ ”
In the championship match at regionals, Karolski pinned top-seed Sarah Witts of Bend in the first period.
Karolski had byes in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds.
Plummer, who started wrestling last spring during the abbreviated season moved to that season due to the pandemic, had a short practice window because she also qualified for state in tennis.
“After the season Sarah kept training with the team throughout the summer and just kept getting better and better,” Young said.
After getting a bye in the quarterfinals at regionals, Plummer pinned Irrigon’s Brittanie Ely in the first period.
In the championship match against Riley Allison of La Pine, Plummer lost by fall.
The Baker girls finished eighth out of 36 schools with 46 team points.
Boys compete at Heppner
To make up for the Sierra Nevada tournament in Reno, Nevada, that was canceled during December, Baker traveled to the Bank of Eastern Oregon tournament on Saturday, Feb. 5, in Heppner.
“All the smaller schools have some tough kids so it ended up being a great tournament,” Young said.
Baker finished first with 245 team points. Pine Eagle placed third with 107 points.
Young said several Baker wrestlers had great tournaments, including individual champions Aldo Duran at 120 pounds, Gavin Stone at 145, Adrian Allen at 195 and Jaden Martin at 285.
Pine Eagle had three individual champions — Hunter Buck at 106 pounds, Coy Butner at 132 pounds, and Chase Butner at 138 pounds. James Denson was fourth at 126 pounds, and Will Seggerman was sixth at 145.
106 pounds
Joey Duncan advanced to the finals with wins by fall over Elgin’s Phoenix Taylor in the quarterfinals, and Culver’s Cole Rahi in the semifinals.
In the championship match Duncan wrestled Pine Eagle’s Hunter Buck, who won by fall in the second round.
113 pounds
Marcus Chamberlain moved up a class to give Baker an additional scorer, and he pinned Aiden Guest of Culver, a runner up at state last year, in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals against Bryan Madrigal of Riverside, Chamberlain had a 5-0 lead and nearly pinned Madrigal, but Madrigal battled back and won by fall in the third period. Chamberlain finished third.
120 pounds
Aldo Duran also wrestled up one weight class, and he advanced to the finals with a win by fall over Jayden McNall of Joseph in the quarterfinals and a 9-3 decision over Isiic Wade of Echo in the semifinals.
In the championship match Duran faced Mateo Rockwell of Riverside, who placed third in state last season. The two wrestled earlier in the season, with Duran winning by one point. This time Duran controlled most of the match and won 8-0.
Also at 120, Baker’s Sage Darlington pinned Irrigon’s Omar Rangel in the first round. After losing by fall to Rockwell in the quarterfinals, Darlington pinned Austin Fosmark of Culver in the consolation semifinals to advance to the fifth-place match, where he lost by fall to Culver’s Santos Navarro late in the third period.
126 pounds
Young said Cole Hester had a strong tournament, pinning Aiden Murillo of Riverside and Jaden Scott of Culver to advance to the semifinals against Crane’s John Otley.
Otley, who is undefeated in the Class 2A division this season, won by fall over Hester and went on to win the championship. Hester beat Pine Eagle’s James Denson 8-3 in the third-place match.
Also at 126, Baker’s Andrew Gardner lost by fall to Culver’s Noel Navarro in the quarterfinals, and by fall to Culver’s Tucker Whitaker in the consolation round two.
Baker’s Michael Endersby lost by fall to Denson in the quarterfinals and by fall to Grant Union’s Cashton Wheeler in the consolation round two.
132 pounds
Riley Martin lost 8-3 to Culver’s Carlos Fernandez in the first round, then beat teammate Samuel Nelson by technical fall in the consolation round two. Martin then lost by fall to Derek Torres of Culver in the consolation semifinals.
Nelson lost by fall to Cooper Yensen of Mac-Hi/Weston-McEwen in the quarterfinals.
Pine Eagle’s Coy Butner won 7-3 over Imbler’s Garrett Burns in the championship match
138 pounds
Baker’s Jimmy Sullivan lost by fall in the quarterfinals to Union’s Gage Martens, then pinned Miguel Navarro of Riverside in the consolation semifinals. Sullivan pinned Imbler’s Kadyn Trick to place fifth.
Pine Eagle’s Chase Butner pinned Echo’s Keegin Chitty in the championship match.
145 pounds
Gavin Stone pinned Saul Lopez of Heppner/Ione and beat William Harris of Riverside by technical fall to advance to the semifinals against Elgin’s Reece McConnell.
Stone was trailing by 4 points with time running down when he was able to get a reversal and put McConnell on his back. The near fall gave Stone a 9-8 win.
In the championship match Stone avenged a previous loss to Irrigon’s Jacob Ayala, winning a major decision, 15-7.
Also at 145, Baker’s Julian Garcia lost two matches, to Tegan Evans of Enterprise and William Harris of Riverside.
160 pounds
Baker’s Ryan Brown lost to Gen Wintersteer of Elgin in the first round but then won three straight matches to claim fifth.
Brown pinned Wyatt Koch of Mac-Hi/Weston-McEwen, beat teammate Ben Coburn 7-1, and pinned Irrigon’s Cyrus Piel in the fifth-place match.
Coburn pinned Riverside’s Chris Kent in the first round, then lost to Crane’s Kelton Dunten in the quarterfinals.
170 pounds
Baker’s Cody Eskew had a bye in the first round and then pinned Alex Finley of Grant Union and JJ Nelson of Culver to advance to the championship match against Crane’s Jake Doman.
Doman won by fall in the third period and Eskew finished second.
“Cody has a great shot at qualifying for state,” Young said.
182 pounds
Baker’s Jacob Mills had a bye in the first round, then pinned Riverside’s Tucker Elliott in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals Mills lost by fall to Union’s David Creech, and in the third-place match Mills lost by fall to Grant Union’s Riddick Hutchison.
195 pounds
Adrian Allen wrestled up a weight class to fill the spot, as teammate Gauge Bloomer is getting healthy for regionals, and Allen dominated his three opponents to claim the tournament title.
“Adrian knows it’s the end of the season, and he is really trying to step it up, as this is it for him in his senior year,” Young said.
After getting a first-round bye, Allen pinned Union’s Ryan Jackson-Nelson early in the second period, pinned Irrigon’s Austin Wells in 26 seconds in the semifinal match, then beat Heppner/Ione’s Cade Cunningham 9-3 in the championship match.
220 pounds
Baker’s Alex Ritter received two byes to advance to the semifinal round, where he pinned Enterprise’s Gunnar McDowell in the third period.
In the championship match he faced Adrian’s Toby Clow, one of the top wrestlers in the 2A division. Clow won by fall in the second period.
“Ritter is just starting to get back into his rhythm just in time as we approach regionals,” Young said.
Also at 220, Baker’s Jayden Clark beat Grant Union’s Zack Ostberg in the quarterfinals, then lost to Clow by fall in the semifinals.
In the third-place match, McDowell pinned Clark late in the first period.
285 pounds
Baker’s top-ranked Jaden Martin continued his dominance, winning four straight matches to claim the district title at 285 pounds.
Martin pinned Grant Union’s Rolando Moreno in the first round, Trey Charlton of Enterprise in the quarterfinals, and Union’s Michael Day in the semifinals.
In the championship match Martin faced Culver’s Wylie Johnson, who is ranked No. 1 in the 2A division. After a scoreless first and second periods, Martin chose the down position in the third period and quickly earned an escape and takedown, pinning Johnson 31 seconds into the final period.
“That is the second number one guy that Jaden had pinned this week,” Young said. “He has his heart set on a state championship this season.”
Also at 285, Baker’s Russell Walden had a first-round bye, then lost by fall to Johnson in the quarterfinals. Walden then pinned Grant Union’s Rolando Moreno and Francisco De La Rose of Mac-Hi/Weston-McEwen in the consolation semifinals. Walden pinned Echo/Stanfield’s Gino Gallegos to claim fifth place.
Young said it was gratifying to outpace Culver, which finished second in the team standings with 191 points. Culver is the top-ranked Class 2A team, and this was Baker’s first win over Culver, Young said.
“They have more state championships than any other program in Oregon,” Young said.
He and Culver coach JD Alley both wrestled at Southern Oregon University.
Baker will prepare this week for the regional tournament on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Sisters.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class will advance to the state tournament Feb. 26 at Cascade High School in Turner, near Salem.
