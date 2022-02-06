Two members of Baker's girls wrestling team will compete at the state tournament Feb. 24 in Culver.
Sheylin Karolski and Sarah Plummer qualified for state with their performances at the regional tournament on Saturday, Feb. 5, in Redmond.
Karolski finished first at 170 pounds and Plummer was second at 145. The top three wrestlers in each class qualified for state.
Baker's third competitor, Lilly Collins, placed sixth at regionals at 135 pounds.
Baker coach Brandon Young said Karolski "has been on fire since January. She gets tough and she isn't afraid of a fight. Sheylin is very aggressive and breaks her opponents mentally, her style of wrestling is what we call 'a brawler.' "
In the final match at regionals, Karolski pinned top-seed Sarah Witts of Bend.
Plummer, who started wrestling last spring during the abbreviated season moved to that season due to the pandemic, had a short practice window because she also qualified for state in tennis.
"After the season Sarah kept training with the team throughout the summer and just kept getting better and better," Young said.
The Baker girls finished eighth out of 36 schools with 46 team points.
