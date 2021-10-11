On a crisp fall evening under the lights at Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium, the Vale Vikings ended Baker’s two-game winning streak with a 34-23 win on Friday, Oct. 8.
After Baker stopped Vale on the Vikings’ initial drive, the Bulldogs took an early 7-0 lead on senior running back Gauge Bloomer’s 10-yard touchdown.
“We came right out the gate with a stop, got them off the field and we went down the field and scored,” Baker coach Jason Ramos said. “We executed really well that first drive with the four or five plays that we ran, so we felt good about that.”
But Vale (5-1), behind the dynamic duo of senior quarterback Tanner Steele and wide receiver John Wolfe, responded.
First, Wolfe, after Bloomer’s touchdown, took the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown.
That switched the momentum, Ramos said.
“Had they not returned that kickoff immediately after, things might have been different, at least in the first half,” he said.
Vale scored 27 straight points to lead 27-7.
But before halftime Baker’s sophomore quarterback, Paul Hobson, found fellow sophomore receiver Malaki Myer for a touchdown that cut the Vikings’ lead to 27-13 at intermission.
Ramos said he told the Bulldogs at halftime that the score should have been even closer.
“Our conversation was we need to own the deficit that we had at halftime because it was our own doing, that kickoff shouldn’t have had happened ... it should have been 20-13 at halftime or 14-13 at that point,” Ramos said. “We just talked about coming back out, get the ball and come back to score and get right back in the game.”
Baker had a great chance to do that after Vale was penalized for a late hit and a subsequent unsportsmanlike conduct, moving the ball 30 yards to just outside the Vale 20.
But the Bulldogs, in part due to their own penalties, couldn’t take advantage.
“That put us way down just outside the red zone and we are knocking on the door and of course we penalized ourselves and dig ourselves back out where we don’t exactly convert,” Ramos said. “We’ve got to be more opportunistic and we have to clean up our own mistakes.”
After a scoreless third quarter, Vale scored an insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter, with Wolfe getting into the end zone again.
Bloomer led Baker with 51 yards on 14 carries. Freshman Jaxon Logsdon, who had a couple series at quarterback in the fourth quarter, had 15 yards on four carries.
Hobson finished 15 of 21 passing for 131 yards and a touchdown. Myer led Baker receivers with nine catches for 86 yards. Hudson Spike had five catches for 41 yards, and Dash Bloomer had a 22-yard reception.
Despite the disappointment of seeing the winning streak end, Ramos is optimistic that the Bulldogs (2-4) will continue to improve as they look to the final three games on their schedule.
“The Vale takeaway is we can’t afford to make our own mental or major errors in the ball game,” Ramos said. “Our focus this week will be cleaning up and executing our own stuff.”
Baker returns to the road this Friday, traveling to Ontario to take on the Tigers (1-4) for a 6 p.m. PDT kickoff.
Prairie City/Burnt River tops Pine Eagle
The combined team of Prairie City/Burnt River (4-1) beat Pine Eagle 24-6 on Friday, Oct. 8 at Prairie City.
Pine Eagle fell to 2-4.
The Panthers will travel to Echo for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday, Oct. 15, while the Spartans play host to Dayville-Monument on Friday at 2 p.m.
