Baker’s tennis team traveled to Vale on Wednesday, April 21 and the Vikings swept all the matches.
Despite the defeat, Baker coach Amy Younger said several Bulldogs played well in their matches.
Junior Sarah Plummer showed a lot of promise in a 6-2, 6-3 loss to Vale’s Breena Bushman, Younger said.
“It was a great game, there were a lot of rallies,” Younger said.
On the boys side, Baker sophomore Anthony Christopher managed to take Vale’s Vincente Arteaga to three sets, losing the match 7-5, 5-7, 4-6.
Younger was impressed by Christopher’s performance.
“He fought hard for every point,” Younger said.
Baker travels to Nyssa on Monday, April 26.
