For football fans, every autumn Sunday is the same, normal routine. We wake up, prepare some of our favorite snacks, throw some protein on a grill, and firmly plant ourselves in a comfortable seat. But comfortable is the worst adjective to describe this past Sunday, Sept. 20. Watching some of the NFL games that day was just painful.
It all started with the first round of games that kicked off at 10 a.m. PDT. The New York Jets were hosting the San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium to begin this injury-plagued week with a bang. In the first half, the 49ers lost reigning NFL defensive rookie of the year Nick Bosa and former first round pick Solomon Thomas to knee injuries back-to-back. On the offensive side of the ball, two of the 49ers stars, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Raheem Mostert were unable to return to the field in the second half due to injuries as well.
The Jets-49ers game made the biggest contribution to the injury list Sunday, as between them the teams had 10 players go down. A lot of these injuries are being attributed to the turf at MetLife, and the NFL will be investigating the condition of the newly installed artificial turf.
In games elsewhere we got to see two of the league’s top running backs go down with major injuries as well.
While on the road at Tampa Bay, the Carolina Panthers lost their offensive sparkplug, Christian McCaffrey. After rushing for Carolina’s only two touchdowns in the contest, McCaffrey suffered a high ankle sprain that is destined to sideline him for at least the next month.
Early on in a game against the Chicago Bears, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley went down with a knee injury after being tackled on the sidelines, and he will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. Barkley is just one of the four players who suffered torn ACLs Sunday, while more results of other players’ possible season-ending injuries continue to come in this week.
As the injury toll mounted Sunday, I couldn’t wrap my mind around witnessing all of this physical devastation. Everyone knows football is physical and that injuries are common. But in this unprecedented year the NFL had no preseason games due to the coronavirus pandemic. With that lack of competition against other teams prior to the regular season, players are ironing out the kinks during regular games, and that often leads to more frequent injuries.
The last time NFL fans had their routine disrupted severely was back in 2011 when the NFL was going through its lockout. Back then, we saw a flurry of devastating injuries happening all across the league, including 10 Achilles tendon ruptures in the first 12 days of training camp. This shows how important preparation is for the physical grind of a 17-week season.
Will this past week influence the rest of the season? Absolutely. Teams are relying on their backups to step up until their starters can return. In some cases the reserves will be first-string the rest of the year.
When I reflect back on this past week of football, I am going to remember the impact the long list of injuries made on many teams.
And I’ll probably also grimace in recollection.
