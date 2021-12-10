NAMPA, Idaho — The Baker wrestling team topped Vallivue, Idaho, in a dual match Wednesday evening, Dec. 8 at Columbia High School in Nampa, Idaho.
The Bulldogs also wrestled against Columbia in a dual, losing 60-24.
“Everyone had a fun night at Columbia High School,” Baker coach Brandon Young said. “We lost to Columbia but there were a couple of matches where we just got caught in a bad position in matches that we were actually pretty close in. I think as the season progresses we will definitely close that gap on Columbia, as we improve and get our team down closer to the weight they will compete at for regionals.”
Young said he was pleased with the team’s conditioning level for so early in the season.
He said freshman Aldo Duran, wrestling at 120 pounds, had a strong match against Vallivue, winning 9-6. Duran was leading his Columbia opponent when the wrestler used a spladle move, a common counter technique.
“Aldo Duran had some of the toughest matches of the night and got into some positions he isn’t used to, so it was a great learning moment for him,” Young said.
Senior Gavin Stone, at 160 pounds, also went 1-1, beating his Vallivue opponent and putting in a strong match against a Columbia wrestler who is one of the top competitors in the Idaho 4A level.
“Gavin was close on a couple of reversals,” Young said. “One was right at the end of a round and the other one he didn’t quite finish, so didn’t get awarded his points. It was a good fight, just an in your face physical kind of grind, which is exactly what Gavin likes to do.”
Senior Gauge Bloomer won both his matches, by forfeit against Vallivue and by pin against Columbia, and fellow senior Alex Ritter pinned his Vallivue opponent.
“They are both wrestling very aggressively and will have a great opportunity to win state this year,” Young said of Bloomer and Ritter.
Bloomer was the Class 4A state champion at 195 pounds in June 2021.
Young said Ritter gave up one of his matches to give Bloomer a second match against Columbia, even though it was against a heavier opponent.
Jaden Martin, who was runner-up at the state tournament in June in the heavyweight division, wrestled an Idaho state champion from Columbia on Wednesday.
Martin nearly had a takedown but ended up in a bad position and lost by pin, Young said.
“It’s great for him to run into some guys that are at that next level, which is what he is striving toward,” Young said of Martin. “This is only Jaden’s third year of wrestling. He is also looking into competing in wrestling at the college level.”
The Baker girls also competed.
Young said they had a tough night against Columbia, which won the Idaho state title last year.
“It was a great experience for them to be able to compete against other girls at that high level,” Young said.
He said Baker’s JV team”probably had the best performance of the night.”
“They were gritty and just got after it,” Young said.
Individual Baker results:
Boys
• Joey Duncan, 3-1, 106 pounds
• Marcus Chamberlain, 2-1, 113
• Aldo Duran, 1-1, 120
• River Clark, 0-2, 126
• Michael Endersby, 1-1, 126
• Sage Darlington, 1-0, 126
• Riley Martin, 0-2, 132
• Samuel Nelson, 0-1, 132
• Cole Hester, 101, 138
• Jimmy Sullivan, 0-2, 145
• William Brown, 1-0, 145
• Gavin Stone, 1-1, 160
• Ben Coburn, 0-1, 160
• Graison Stone, 1-1, 170
• Ryan Brown, 1-0, 170
• Simon Tryon, 1-0, 170
• Cody Eskew, 0-2, 182
• Connor Jensen, 1-0, 182
• Ethan Morgan, 1-0, 182
• Tristan Mulkey, 0-1, 182
• Gauge Bloomer, 2-0, 195
• Adrian Allen, 1-0, 195
• Alex Ritter, 2-0, 220
• Jayden Clark, 1-0, 220
• Billy Kargianis, 1-0, 220
• Jaden Martin, 1-1, 285
• Russell Walden, 1-1, 285
Girls
• Lilly Collins, 0-3, 138 pounds
• Sarah Plummer, 0-3, 155
• Sheylin Karolski, 0-2, 155
Baker is competing in the Calhoun Classic in Nyssa this weekend.
