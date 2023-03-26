After four years when Oregon received almost $4 billion extra in federal aid during the coronavirus pandemic and set records for income tax collections, the Legislature’s chief budget writers have laid out a framework for the next two years that would spend less than what Gov. Tina Kotek has proposed.

Their framework, which they announced Thursday, March 23, still proposes a two-year state budget of $31.6 billion from the tax-supported general fund and lottery proceeds, the two most flexible sources for state spending. (Other state spending draws from federal grants and earmarked sources such as fuel taxes.) That budget target is more than the projected $29.3 billion for the current two-year cycle, which ends June 30 — but less than the $32.1 billion that Kotek unveiled as a new governor on Jan. 30.

