Oregon State Police, a day after announcing that a buck antelope had been poached in Keating Valley, said the animal was legally killed by a hunter who had a special disabled veteran tag.
On Tuesday, Aug. 9, OSP issued a press release that stated: “After receiving information from the public, F&W (fish and wildlife) Troopers were able to determine this was a legal harvest and the meat was removed from the carcass in accordance with the wildlife laws.”
“The buck antelope was harvested utilizing a Special Qualified Disabled Veteran Tag.”
In a press release on Monday, Aug. 8, OSP announced that a citizen on Aug. 5 had found the antelope carcass on public land between Mother Lode Road and Skinner Lane, about three miles northeast of Keating.
OSP troopers found the carcass, which had been butchered, with the head removed. They estimated the antelope was likely killed earlier in August.
“In addition to the unlawful take, troopers also determined meat was left to waste,” the press release stated.
The release noted that the first controlled hunt for antelope in that area starts Aug. 13.
But disabled veterans who have the special tag can hunt before the controlled season starts.
Michelle Dennehy, a spokesperson for the Department of Fish and Wildlife, wrote in an email to the Herald on Wednesday afternoon: "In 2017, the Oregon Legislature gave ODFW the authority to develop a program to provide tags to hunt deer, elk, pronghorn, and black bear to organizations whose primary principal purpose is to provide hunting and fishing adventures for disabled veterans.This legislation and subsequent program were modeled off of a similar program authorized and developed for terminally ill youth back in 2005. Together, the two programs are limited to no more 35 tags per year, of which no more than five may be pronghorn tags (three for the disabled veterans program and two for the terminally ill youth program). These tags have liberal season dates and hunt areas in recognition of the different challenges a terminally ill youth or disabled veteran may have to overcome to hunt. Very few of these tags are offered but for those who do have them, the season begins Aug. 1 similar to other special tags like Premium Hunts."
OSP’s public information officer hadn’t replied by press time Wednesday, Aug. 10 to an email from the Herald seeking more information about the incident.
