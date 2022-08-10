SP22203156-Antelope.jpeg

Oregon State Police initially announced that this buck antelope had been poached near Keating, but the agency on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, stated that the animal had been killed legally.

 Oregon State Police/Contributed Photo

Oregon State Police, a day after announcing that a buck antelope had been poached in Keating Valley, said the animal was legally killed by a hunter who had a special disabled veteran tag.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, OSP issued a press release that stated: “After receiving information from the public, F&W (fish and wildlife) Troopers were able to determine this was a legal harvest and the meat was removed from the carcass in accordance with the wildlife laws.”

