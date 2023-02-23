Lawmakers will have more to spend in the next two years, and taxpayers can anticipate record credits against their tax bills next year, under the latest forecast released by state economists.

The report presented to lawmakers on Wednesday, Feb. 22 is preliminary to the next forecast (May 15), which lawmakers will rely on for their decisions about the two-year budget that starts July 1. The exact amount that will be rebated to individual taxpayers, known as the “kicker,” will come in a forecast due in late August.

