LA GRANDE — The state of Oregon plans to test 150 drinking water systems across the state for the presence of PFAS, or per- and poly-fluorinated substances.
Of those 150 sites to be tested, 17 reside in Northeast Oregon, including 11 in Umatilla County, and two in Union county. Baker, Grant, Morrow and Wallowa counties each have just one testing site. The locations were chosen due to their proximity to known or suspected PFAS use or contamination sites.
Those testing sites include the cities of Irrigon, Pendleton, Milton-Freewater, Elgin, John Day and Joseph. Other sites include the Ash Grove cement manufacturing site in Baker City, the Amazon data center in Hermiston and the Sacajawea Mobile Home Park in La Grande.
This is not the first time that Oregon has tested its water systems for the presence of the chemicals. Between 2013 and 2015, a study from the OHA tested all major public drinking water systems in Oregon cities with more than 10,000 residents found no detections of PFAS. So far, Oregonians do not seem to be exposed to these chemicals in harmful amounts through their water according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, in partnership with the Oregon Health Authority, will be conducting the testing. The 150 sites that will be tested is up from the 65 tested between 2013 and 2015, and now includes smaller rural communities and cities. The test will now include up to 25 PFAS chemicals, up from the six tested in the 2013-2015 study. The cooperative between the DEQ and OHA seeks to crack down on PFAS contamination that could end up in drinking water, a primary concern to both agencies.
PFAS and a family of chemicals that do not break down in the environment or in human bodies. Those chemicals are linked to cancer, reduced fertility in women and development of infants and children, among other symptoms. The chemicals have been used since the 1940s and are found in thousands of household and commercial items, such as nonstick pots and pans, waterproof clothing and firefighting foam agents.
Some plants, such as grasses, can absorb contamination when they are fertilized with PFAS-containing biosolids from wastewater treatment plants. This has resulted in cows producing contaminated milk in some dairy farms in the U.S. There is also evidence that when surface water is contaminated, certain PFAS compounds can bioaccumulate in fish.
The analysis is being paid for through an EPA grant and will be done at no cost to the water systems of local cities. The DEQ’s laboratory will analyze drinking water samples from selected public water systems for 25 PFAS compounds.
While there are no enforceable regulations regarding PFAS usage, the EPA has set a chronic lifetime health advisory for drinking water of 70 parts per trillion. The OHA has developed its own health advisory levels for PFAS in drinking water that are lower than EPA’s, with the OHA’s advisory set at 30 parts per trillion.
If tested, most people in the U.S. would have PFAS measured in their blood, according to the OHA. However, testing for PFAS exposure is expensive, and not likely to be covered by insurance.
Health risks from long-term exposure to PFAS chemicals can affect growth, learning and behavior of infants and children, reduce a woman’s chance of getting pregnant, interfere with the body’s hormones, increase cholesterol levels, affect the immune system and increase the risk of cancer.
